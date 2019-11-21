2019 Justice Excellence Award Presented to The Right Honourable the Baroness Hale of Richmond DBE, President of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the International Institute for Justice Excellence celebrates International Justice Excellence Day with the announcement that the International Justice Excellence Award 2019 has been awarded to The Right Honourable the Baroness Hale of Richmond DBE, the President of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.

Lady Hale was only the second woman to be promoted to the Court of Appeal of England and Wales, and in 2004 became the first woman Lord of Appeal in Ordinary, sitting in the ultimate appellate court for the whole of the UK. Lady Hale continued to serve as a Law Lord until 2009 when the Law Lords transferred to the newly created Supreme Court.

Between 2013 and 2017 Lady Hale was Deputy President of the Supreme Court and in September 2017 she became Court's first female President.

Throughout her legal career, Lady Hale has been an outstanding campaigner for diversity in the judiciary. Past awardees of the International Justice Excellence Award have been The United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, the Right Honourable Lord Harry Woolf of the United Kingdom and the Honourable Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani of Pakistan.

