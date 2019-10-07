"2019 Manufacturer of the Year" Award Presented to Interface by the Arizona Manufacturers Council

"Interface takes great pride in the role we play in manufacturing excellence, and our entire company is honored to have received this distinguished award," said Joel Strom, CEO of Interface. "We are especially pleased because as the builders and makers of precision force measurement solutions, the award recognizes Interface for the three aspects of our business we pride ourselves on: quality products, continued innovation and involvement in our community."

The Arizona Manufacturers Council plays a vital role in the state as the voice of Arizona manufacturing. They are associated with the National Association of Manufacturers and work tirelessly to promote and enhance a positive business climate for manufacturing and related industries in Arizona.

"Interface's depth of expertise of breadth of products serves as a shining example in the manufacturing sector," said Alison Gilbreath, executive director, Arizona Manufacturers Council. "We're delighted to have presented Interface with this year's well-deserved award and are confident they will continue to be a best-in-class example of what it means to successfully compete in the global economy and create jobs in Arizona."

Interface is well known for premium accuracy and reliability when it comes to force measurement solutions. In the last 12 months, Interface launched one of its most disruptive and innovative solutions to date, the AxialTQ™ Wireless Rotary Torque Transducer and expanded its Wireless Telemetry System (WTS) for use in the automotive market. In the area of community involvement, the company introduced the Interface University Program to provide discounted products, services and educational materials to innovators and educators. Interface is also continuing its involvement in the local STEM community, the Arizona Science and Engineering Fair and local Arizona universities.

For more information about Interface, their products, career opportunities and their community programs, visit: https://www.interfaceforce.com/.

About Interface Force Measurement Solutions

Interface is the world's trusted leader in technology, design and manufacturing of force measurement solutions. Our clients include a "who's who" of the aerospace, automotive and vehicle, medical device, energy, industrial manufacturing, test and measurement industries. Interface engineers around the world are empowered to create high-level tools and solutions that deliver consistent, high-quality performance. These products include load cells, torque transducers, multi-axis sensors, wireless telemetry, instrumentation and calibration equipment. Interface, Inc., was founded in 1968 and is a U.S.-based woman-owned technology manufacturing company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please visit https://www.interfaceforce.com.

