2019 Marked by Overall Company Growth for MedAcuity Software

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAcuity Software, the go-to U.S.-based software development partner for leading MedTech companies, today announced that it increased its revenue by an impressive 43% in 2019 and also saw 22% growth in employees from 2018.

Founded in 2007 by two seasoned software engineers frustrated by the de facto approach of developing systems in a vacuum, MedAcuity has consistently aimed to find better ways to approach its clients' projects. The company is an ISO 13485:2016 certified organization with vast experience delivering next-generation software solutions for all classes of medical devices that increase patient safety and improve clinical outcomes. Today, MedAcuity boasts over 95% of its business from existing clients and referrals, which include eight of the top 10 global medical device manufacturers.

"At MedAcuity, we pride ourselves on doing what's best for our clients by pairing them with tailored teams of our dedicated software engineering experts whose experience is best aligned with their project needs," said Dennis Fuccione, MedAcuity co-founder and general manager. "Our ongoing growth and the increasing demand for our development services tells us that companies in the MedTech industry recognize that MedAcuity's approach yields better overall outcomes. We're pleased to support this demand through investments in team and facility enhancements."

Heading in to 2020, MedAcuity has added five new secure, on-site labs to support the influx of incoming project work and expanded its office space – which is now 25,000+ square feet -- to accommodate its growing employee base of over 130 software engineers and internal employees including management, recruiting, HR, Quality, and IT.

MedAcuity welcomed Andy D'Amore to its team as senior vice president of business development in Q4 of 2019. He brings 17 years of sales leadership experience in the software development space, with significant experience in the healthcare and MedTech industries.

"I'm delighted and privileged to be working for MedAcuity, with an opportunity to help guide and contribute to its already fast-paced growth. The company offers a truly unique service line offering in the MedTech space, with a strong core of seasoned and skilled software and product professionals with decades of real-world product development experience, led by a team of highly respected executives in the industry. The impassioned workplace is only surpassed by the infinite opportunity to grow within a space that brings meaningful change to life through technology," said Mr. D'Amore.

MedAcuity leverages a best practice, pragmatic, and practical approach defined by the Software Engineering Institute and honed through years of successful program and project development experience to formulate and assess architectures. Specializing in managing and leading full programs to bring high quality MedTech products to market on time and on budget, MedAcuity applies these best practices in the continued advancement of its clients' programs and projects. Depending on the nature of the system, MedAcuity can perform the prototype, commercial production, unit testing, and integration phases through a Waterfall, Agile, or Hybrid methodology. MedAcuity's senior verification and validation specialists actively contribute to all phases of development to ensure that a quality product is designed and developed from the start.

MedAcuity is a specialized engineering firm that focuses on medical technology software development. The trusted and experienced firm was founded in 2007 by a team of seasoned software engineers who identified opportunities to fill gaps in the engineering expertise and efficiency facing the medical technology industry. MedAcuity offers extensive experience across the MedTech industry with full life-cycle software development and subspecialties in other areas including tool validation, algorithm development, cybersecurity. More information is available at www.medacuitysoftware.com.

