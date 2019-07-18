2019 Marks 10 Years for Valiant Recovery on the Front Lines of the Opiate Crisis

KELOWNA, British Columbia, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Recovery announced that the year 2019 marks the 10th anniversary of the opening of their first Addiction Treatment Center . This milestone is a major accomplishment for Valiant Recovery on its mission towards combating the devastating impact opiates can have in North America.

"Over the Last 10 years we have seen a significant rise in Opiate Addiction related admissions into our program," says Royce Dockrill, CEO at Valiant Recovery. "We have also been involved in a lot of really great success stories."

This news comes on the heels of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Opening of our Newest location in Ottawa, Ontario

Success Rate of 73.47%

Began Expansion into Florida

Valiant Recovery started their first location in Kelowna BC 10 years ago, with the mandate to provide top quality Addiction Treatment for Canadians. At that time there was nothing available in Canada with highly individualized care. Individuals who were successful in many areas of life, but struggled in silence with addiction had hardly any options. These individuals are often very high functioning, able to run large companies while struggling to maintain any sort of sobriety in their own lives. At Valiant, they benefit from the intensive individualized therapy offered in this high end Residential Treatment program. Valiant provides as many as 48 individual private sessions per month, which suit their needs as fast paced professionals as they are accustomed to rigorous academic environments and are results oriented.

After Several years of providing high end programming for business professionals, Valiant Recovery made the decision to expand. They opened a new Treatment Center in Kelowna that has a modest price point and focus for the everyday person. It was at this point that The Crossing Point was born. The Crossing Point provides a level of care higher than most while maintaining competitive pricing. The opening of this new center occurred shortly before the closure of the local government funded center which was forced into bankruptcy. The Crossing Point was able to help fill the void left by this closure.

Over the last 10 years Valiant Recovery had experienced a large number of phone calls originating from eastern Canada. They were having a hard time encouraging people to make the long flight to Kelowna. So, in the fall of 2017 Valiant Behavioural Health was established. In the summer of 2018 a location was found in the Capital city of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. October 2018 marked the Grand Opening of the new Ottawa program, now Canadians from eastern Canada would have somewhere closer to send their loved ones.

"We are hoping that our new location in Ottawa will give us access and the opportunity to educate politicians about addiction and recovery and hopefully have some positive changes to government policies that affect our nation"

Valiant Recovery has a passion and a desire to see the Opiate Epidemic ended in North America. In moving towards that goal, they have purchased a property in Punta Gorda Florida, where they will be opening another drug rehab center in the Winter of 2019.

The Year of 2019 has been a monumental one for Valiant Recovery as they look back and reflect on all the things they have accomplished. Now as they look forward to the next phase of Addiction and Recovery, there is great excitement for what is in store.

