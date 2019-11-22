2019 Medical Wearables Trends Report

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Wearables: Beyond FitBit" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the Fitness Wearables industry, which has gained momentum in the last five years. The report showcases the trends that are in vogue, the regions that are growing, the various types of fitness wearables available and the potential of the industry to provide solutions for a large population. The penetration in the most developed market is under 12%, hereby offering an opportunity for further expansion even in developed markets.



As with any growing industry, there are bound to be challenges. The report also looks at some of those. The objective of the report is to provide an overview of the Fitness Wearables industry that might promote interest among prospective investors, large corporations and everyday users who could participate in the next big opportunity or make their lives just a little easier.



The impetus for doing the report is to explore how divergent and vast this sector can be while showcasing how the opportunities it presents are continuously evolving.



The Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for medical wearables beyond FitBit

Discussion about what technologies need to be worked on in order to incentivize future growth, the effects they will have on the market, and how they can be used

Outlining factors such as compliance of patients with the treatment options provided by healthcare experts, developing a closer relationship with the physician, offering preventative and healthy habits and treatments to patients, enhancing lifestyle and awareness of patients that are fueling the growth of healthcare consumerism

Data corresponding to unit shipments of medical wearable devices categorized as wrist-worn wearables, ear-worn wearables (excluding basic Bluetooth headphones), and connected clothing

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Information Sources

Analyst's Credentials

What are Fitness Wearables?

Is This Part of a Larger Trend of Wearables?

Outside-Logistics and Navigation

Cities-Public Health and Transportation

Vehicles

Homes

Office Security and Energy

Factory

Retail

Offsite

Human-Health and Fitness

How Much Do We Know about the Medical Grade Wearables Sector?



Where Are Fitness Wearables Likely to be Worn?

The Head and Eyes

The Ear

The Body

Arms and Legs

The Wrist and Ankle

What Does My Fitness Wearable Measure? Is it Useful?

Steps

Distance Traveled

Floors Climbed

Calories Burned

Active Minutes

Specific Exercise Routine

Sleep Time and Sleep Quality

Heart Rate

Scores and Levels

What Are Fitness Wearables Evolving Into?

Smartwatches

Smart Earphones

Smart Glasses

Smart Clothing

Sports Tracking

Who Are the Customers here? How Can They be Classified?

By Age

By Commitment Level

Can We Have Some Product Buyer Insights?

Primary Research-The Naysayers

Primary Research-Those Who Said Aye

Are There Any Patents Here? Who Owns Them?

Where's the Funding Flowing From?

How Did the Market Change These Last Few Years? Are the Biggies Holding On?

Smartwatches

Fitness Trackers

In Terms of Sales

How are the Geographic Regions Reacting? Anyone Apart from North America?

What Are the New Developments? Where Are We Headed?

What Are the Corporate Players Doing?

The Big Three

The Rest of the Pack

Watch Makers

Sports Brands

Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4d7yq9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

