"2019 Military Spouse Survey" Highlights Key Financial & Lifestyle Trends

The online survey of approximately 250 military families inquired about family, financial, and lifestyle issues. The results were surprising, improving in some areas and falling in others compared to one year ago.

Highlights include:

75% of respondents said lack of long-term savings is their biggest concern

Nearly 8 out of 10 are spending the same or more than last year

72% are worried about future deployments (an 18% increase over 2018)

1 in 3 % do not expect their spouse to still be serving in two years (30% say this is a result of changes in retirement/benefits)

33% say mental/emotional stress is their biggest relationship strain

20% have more credit card debt than 12 months ago. 1 in 5 have more than $10,000 in credit card debt

Survey results and findings, along with a results Infographic and a Blog, are all available on Pioneer's website at MAM19.info. Findings from the 2019 Military Family/Spouse Survey are being shared with military leaders, policymakers, and military advocacy organizations to generate greater awareness for military families and the issues they face.

Pioneer Services works every day to show their appreciation to the military families, as they have for nearly 30 years while assisting more than 1.4 million military families. For more information on the company, visit PioneerServices.com.

