2019 MiniTool to Hold Black Friday Event
Nov 28, 2019, 12:30 ET
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool's Black Friday Event will allow tech lovers to get software gifts for themselves and their family. On November 29, consumers will have the chance to get Free Software, win bonus gifts from the Crazy Lucky Draw, and obtain MiniTool bundles with big surprises.
Top Software Giveaway
There is an opportunity to win a whole set of software from the strongest software league. Five industry-leading merchants are participating in this giveaway.
Crazy Lucky Draw
In addition to the free software giveaway, consumers can get more gifts through the lucky draw:
- iPhone 11 Pro 256GB
- Amazon Gift Card
- License Key for Power Data Recovery Business Enterprise
- License Key for Partition Wizard Enterprise
- McAfee Total Protection
- MiniTool Coupon
- New Software MiniTool uTube Downloader
During MiniTool Black Friday Event, 3 chances of the lucky draw are provided each day and 1 additional chance can be obtained by sharing MiniTool articles.
Best MiniTool Black Friday Event
2019 MiniTool Black Friday also offers best deals for its popular products. Available items involve both personal and commercial editions of its best sellers:
- MiniTool Partition Wizard: all-inclusive disk partition manager to optimize computer performance and get computer files well organized.
- MiniTool Power Data Recovery: data recovery solution for SSD/HDD/USB drives/SD cards.
- MiniTool ShadowMaker: Windows backup software to keep computer always safe.
Be aware that this time only bundled items are offered. So, consumers should pay attention to what software they really need before the purchase.
MiniTool Black Friday Deals 2019 are chance for MiniTool users to get advanced editions with big saving. To learn about this deals, please visit MiniTool Black Friday page.
Official web site:
https://www.minitool.com
https://www.partitionwizard.com
