2019 NATDA Trade Show Opens Dealer Registration

NATDA's annual show is for any dealer that sells, distributes, services or rents trailers in any capacity. In recent years, the show has also become a hotspot for trailer part retailers, truck bed providers and any industry-related dealers (RV, auto, agriculture, lawn, work truck, etc.) looking to expand their offerings.

Returning to St. Louis for the first time since 2014, dealers have already shown their excitement for the one-of-a-kind city. With so many things to see and do, including The Gateway Arch, Ballpark Village, Busch Stadium, the Cardinals Hall of Fame & Museum, the Budweiser Brewery Experience and more, dealers are turning to St. Louis as both an informational and entertaining vacation options.

Dealer registrations for the show have already seen an 11% increase compared to last year's numbers, which resulted in a record-breaking year for the show. Additionally, NATDA's 31% increase in dealer membership renewals and its 12% increase in new memberships could equate to the association's biggest show, yet.

For a limited time, dealers who register for the upcoming trade show will be eligible for the following at the 2019 NATDA Trade Show & Convention:

FREE Admission

FREE Dealership Education

FREE Technical Training

PLUS – Discounted hotel accommodations and invitations to the best dealer-only receptions and parties

To register for the 2019 NATDA Trade Show & Convention, please visit www.natda.org/registration or call 727-360-0304. Discover more about the annual trade show by visiting www.natda.org/tradeshow.

About the NATDA Trade Show & Convention

The NATDA Trade Show & Convention is the first and only industry event that caters specifically to dealers and is not open to the public. All segments of the industry are represented, including the LQ, cargo, race car, horse, marine, dump, flatbed and toy hauler markets.

About NATDA

The North American Trailer Dealers Association is a professional business association in North America that serves light and medium-duty trailer dealers and brings them together as a unified team.

