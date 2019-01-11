2019 National Disaster Resilience Conference (NDRC19) Call for Presentations & Sponsorship Opportunities Now Open

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is seeking presenter abstracts for the 2019 National Disaster Resilience Conference: Science, Policy, and Practice (NDRC19). NDRC19 is the premier leadership conference on disaster safety and resilience set to take place in Clearwater Beach, FL from November 19 to November 22, 2019. The deadline for presentation submission is Friday, March 22, 2019.

The conference planning committee is seeking presenter abstracts with a focus on:

Science - to support preparedness, response, recovery and/or mitigation;

- to support preparedness, response, recovery and/or mitigation; Policy - to advance resilience through strong building codes, smart finance, marketplace incentive programs, tax benefits, and innovation, e.g. Big Data and smart home technology, and;

- to advance resilience through strong building codes, smart finance, marketplace incentive programs, tax benefits, and innovation, e.g. Big Data and smart home technology, and; Practice - to include advocates, building and fire code officials, communicators, emergency managers, engineers, futurists, insurance professionals, journalists, leaders, merchants, meteorologists, product manufacturers, public officials, researchers, and scientists.

NDRC19 will bring together the nation's foremost voices in the disaster safety and resilience movement to share best practices, inspire, and collaborate. Attendees will include leaders, professionals, and practitioners from a cross-section of private and public organizations who share the mission of strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters of all kinds.

Past NDRC presenters have included Jim Cantore, On-Camera Meteorologist and "AMHQ" co-host - The Weather Channel; Ken Graham, Director - National Hurricane Center; Lt. General Russel L. Honoré; Daniel Kaniewski, Deputy Administrator for Resilience - FEMA; Dr. Rick Knabb, Hurricane Expert and Tropical Program Manager - The Weather Channel; Max Mayfield, Hurricane Specialist - WPLG-TV Miami and former Director - National Hurricane Center; Ada Monzon, Meteorologist - WIPR-TV; Bill Read, Meteorologist and former Director - National Hurricane Center; Lt. Col. Kaitlyn Woods, Hurricane Hunter, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, Chief Meteorologist - USAF; Roy E. Wright, President and CEO - Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety; academia from James Cook University and Notre Dame, and many others.

For more information visit www.nationaldisasterresilienceconference.org. To submit your abstract visit https://proposalspace.com/calls/d/987.

We are seeking sponsors to help underwrite this dynamic program of keynote speakers and informative panels. Through sponsorship, organizations will be recognized by attendees from all practices and professionals from architects and engineers to elected officials and emergency managers who come together to make this conference an innovation incubator for the disaster safety and resilience movement. To view available opportunities, click here.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from natural and manmade disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation including: BASF Corporation, FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, National Weather Service, Portland Cement Association, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH, and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes, in Lake Buena Vista, FL. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, on Facebook.com/federalalliance, and the FLASH blog – Protect Your Home in a FLASH.

SOURCE Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)

Related Links

http://www.flash.org

