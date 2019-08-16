2019 National Population Genomics Strategy and Implementation Report
Aug 16, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Population Genomics: National Strategy and Implementation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Population Genomics-National Initiatives and Implementation, has increased the adoption of genomic medicine across several nations. The initiatives implemented across the globe has revolutionized various disciplines of biology including population, evolutionary, ecological and conservation genetics.
The implementation of population genomics across the globe has escalated the treatment effectiveness by enabling more accurate matching of each patient with a disease-specific therapy, thus improving the benefit-to-risk ratio of the treatments. An extensive amount of government funding, especially in countries such as the U.S., U.K., and Japan have been allocated for the successful implementation of population genomics initiatives.
The population genomic initiatives consist of several stakeholders such as biopharmaceutical, diagnostics and bioinformatics industry. Additionally, many regulatory bodies and consortiums are playing vital roles in regulating and standardizing the ongoing population-based sequencing initiatives.
Population Genomics holds immense potential to restructure the healthcare industry. It is an emerging approach which enables the investigation of various diseases by evaluating the genetic makeup of an individual subject, thereby providing tailored therapeutic treatment to each patient.
Research Highlights:
- In 2019, several countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany, Japan, and Australia already have population-based sequencing programs underway.
- The Turkish Genome Project, launched in 2017 by Turkey's Ministry of Health, focuses on the genome mapping of the population and developing an effective treatment for cancer and rare diseases.
- Population-based sequencing efforts have increased new research engagement, particularly on the implications of genomic interventions in a clinical setting. These research areas include health-economics of genomic medicine, capacity-building needs, implementation options, implications for patient-clinician communications and liability management.
- Projects such as Genome100k are helping the scientists in utilizing genetic information to improvise precision medicine research in the multiple regions and generate a medical-grade reference genome.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Journey of a Population Genomics Initiative:
Active Population Genomics Initiatives:
Incorporation of Genomics into Healthcare:
1 Population Genomics: National Strategy and Implementation
Population Genomics Initiative Workflow.
1.1 Public Health and Genomics
Objectives of Public Health Genomics
Challenges in Public Health Genomics
1.2 Evolution of Population Genomics
Evolution of Population Genomics
2 Regional Strategy for Implementation of Population Genomics Projects
2.1 North America
2.1.1 U.S.
Population Genomic Initiatives in the U.S.
Funding Allocated to Different Agencies
2.1.2 Canada
Population Genomic Initiatives in Canada
National and International Initiatives in Canada
Ongoing Population Genomics Program
2.1.2.1 Population Genomics Program
2.2 Europe
European Initiatives for Implementation of Population Genomics
2.2.1 The U.K.
Population Genomic Initiatives in the U.K.
2.2.1.1 Industrial Partnership Directing the Course of Genomic Medicine
Key Investments Driving Genomic Medicine in the U.K.
Genomic Medicine Centers in the U.K.
2.2.2 Estonia
Population Genomic Initiatives in Estonia
2.2.3 Germany
Population Genomic Initiatives in Germany
2.2.4 France
Population Genomic Initiatives in China
French Genomic Platform
2.2.5 Ireland
Population Genomic Initiatives in Ireland
2.2.6 The Netherlands
Table: 2.15 Population Genomic Initiatives in the Netherlands
2.2.7 Denmark
Population Genomic Initiatives in Denmark
2.3 Asia Pacific
2.3.1 Japan
Population Genomic Initiatives in Japan
2.3.2 China
Population Genomic Initiatives in China
2.3.3 Australia
Population Genomic Initiatives in Australia
2.4 Middle East
2.4.1 Saudi Arabia
Population Genomic Initiatives in Saudi Arabia
2.4.2 Qatar
Population Genomic Initiatives in Qatar
2.4.3 Turkey
Population Genomic Initiatives in Turkey
2.4.4 Dubai
Population Genomic Initiatives in Dubai
3 Innovative Strategies Adopted Across the World for Implementation of Population Genomics
Member of the GENE Consortium
3.1 Collaborative Implementation
3.2 Implementation of Cross-Border Genome Data Bank
3.3 Focused Implementation Program
3.4 Involvement of the Private Sector
4 Impact on the Healthcare Industry
Impact of Population Genomics on Healthcare Industry
5 Population Genomics: Current State and Perspectives
Current Status of Population Genomics
Future Perspective of Population Genomics
5.1 Growing Public-Partnerships
5.2 Decrease in Sequencing Cost
Fall in Genome Sequencing Cost
5.3 Government Initiatives for Development of Framework and Reimbursement Policy
5.4 Involvement of the Private Sector
5.5 Increased Population Engagement and Data Management
6 Industrial Perspective for Population Genomics
Participation of Industry in Population Genomics
