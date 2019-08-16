2019 National Population Genomics Strategy and Implementation Report

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Population Genomics: National Strategy and Implementation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Population Genomics-National Initiatives and Implementation, has increased the adoption of genomic medicine across several nations. The initiatives implemented across the globe has revolutionized various disciplines of biology including population, evolutionary, ecological and conservation genetics.



The implementation of population genomics across the globe has escalated the treatment effectiveness by enabling more accurate matching of each patient with a disease-specific therapy, thus improving the benefit-to-risk ratio of the treatments. An extensive amount of government funding, especially in countries such as the U.S., U.K., and Japan have been allocated for the successful implementation of population genomics initiatives.



The population genomic initiatives consist of several stakeholders such as biopharmaceutical, diagnostics and bioinformatics industry. Additionally, many regulatory bodies and consortiums are playing vital roles in regulating and standardizing the ongoing population-based sequencing initiatives.

Population Genomics holds immense potential to restructure the healthcare industry. It is an emerging approach which enables the investigation of various diseases by evaluating the genetic makeup of an individual subject, thereby providing tailored therapeutic treatment to each patient.



Research Highlights:

Population Genomics holds immense potential to restructure the healthcare industry. It is an emerging approach which enables the investigation of various diseases by evaluating the genetic makeup of an individual subject, thereby providing tailored therapeutic treatment to each patient.

In 2019, several countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany , Japan , and Australia already have population-based sequencing programs underway.

, , and already have population-based sequencing programs underway. The Turkish Genome Project, launched in 2017 by Turkey's Ministry of Health, focuses on the genome mapping of the population and developing an effective treatment for cancer and rare diseases.

Ministry of Health, focuses on the genome mapping of the population and developing an effective treatment for cancer and rare diseases. Population-based sequencing efforts have increased new research engagement, particularly on the implications of genomic interventions in a clinical setting. These research areas include health-economics of genomic medicine, capacity-building needs, implementation options, implications for patient-clinician communications and liability management.

Projects such as Genome100k are helping the scientists in utilizing genetic information to improvise precision medicine research in the multiple regions and generate a medical-grade reference genome.

Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

Journey of a Population Genomics Initiative:

Active Population Genomics Initiatives:

Incorporation of Genomics into Healthcare:



1 Population Genomics: National Strategy and Implementation

Population Genomics Initiative Workflow.

1.1 Public Health and Genomics

Objectives of Public Health Genomics

Challenges in Public Health Genomics

1.2 Evolution of Population Genomics

Evolution of Population Genomics



2 Regional Strategy for Implementation of Population Genomics Projects

2.1 North America

2.1.1 U.S.

Population Genomic Initiatives in the U.S.

Funding Allocated to Different Agencies

2.1.2 Canada

Population Genomic Initiatives in Canada

National and International Initiatives in Canada

Ongoing Population Genomics Program

2.1.2.1 Population Genomics Program

2.2 Europe

European Initiatives for Implementation of Population Genomics

2.2.1 The U.K.

Population Genomic Initiatives in the U.K.

2.2.1.1 Industrial Partnership Directing the Course of Genomic Medicine

Key Investments Driving Genomic Medicine in the U.K.

Genomic Medicine Centers in the U.K.

2.2.2 Estonia

Population Genomic Initiatives in Estonia

2.2.3 Germany

Population Genomic Initiatives in Germany

2.2.4 France

Population Genomic Initiatives in China

French Genomic Platform

2.2.5 Ireland

Population Genomic Initiatives in Ireland

2.2.6 The Netherlands

Table: 2.15 Population Genomic Initiatives in the Netherlands

2.2.7 Denmark

Population Genomic Initiatives in Denmark

2.3 Asia Pacific

2.3.1 Japan

Population Genomic Initiatives in Japan

2.3.2 China

Population Genomic Initiatives in China

2.3.3 Australia

Population Genomic Initiatives in Australia

2.4 Middle East

2.4.1 Saudi Arabia

Population Genomic Initiatives in Saudi Arabia

2.4.2 Qatar

Population Genomic Initiatives in Qatar

2.4.3 Turkey

Population Genomic Initiatives in Turkey

2.4.4 Dubai

Population Genomic Initiatives in Dubai



3 Innovative Strategies Adopted Across the World for Implementation of Population Genomics

Member of the GENE Consortium

3.1 Collaborative Implementation

3.2 Implementation of Cross-Border Genome Data Bank

3.3 Focused Implementation Program

3.4 Involvement of the Private Sector



4 Impact on the Healthcare Industry

Impact of Population Genomics on Healthcare Industry



5 Population Genomics: Current State and Perspectives

Current Status of Population Genomics

Future Perspective of Population Genomics

5.1 Growing Public-Partnerships

5.2 Decrease in Sequencing Cost

Fall in Genome Sequencing Cost

5.3 Government Initiatives for Development of Framework and Reimbursement Policy

5.4 Involvement of the Private Sector

5.5 Increased Population Engagement and Data Management



6 Industrial Perspective for Population Genomics

Participation of Industry in Population Genomics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zieflu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

