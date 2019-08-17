2019 National Truck Driving Championships Finalists Announced

Final Round of Competition Begins in Pittsburgh

News provided by

American Trucking Associations

Aug 17, 2019, 09:25 ET

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, American Trucking Associations and ATA's Safety Management Council announced finalists in nine vehicle classes at the 2019 National Truck Driving Championships, finishing today in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Highly skilled professional truck drivers have spent the past three days demonstrating their precision and knowledge of the industry at the 82nd National Truck Driving Championships," said ATA Chairman Barry Pottle, president of Pottle's Transportation. "We narrowed the field from 427 truck drivers to just 45 finalists who are now vying for the title of national champion in their driving class as well as the overall Bendix Grand Champion title. ATA and the entire trucking industry are waiting anxiously to see who will emerge today to take home top honors."

This year's finalists represent 15 companies and 26 states.

Competition at the NTDCs began August 14 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center with state champions from all 50 states taking the written examination – one of three scored phases of the competition. Over the past two days, competitors also tackled the difficult driving course and competed in the pre-trip inspection segments of the competition.

The NTDCs conclude today with the top five competitors in nine vehicle classes competing on the championship round driving course.

"Every driver who competed this week is a champion and a standout representative of their company and our industry," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Now we get to see which drivers can take their performance to the next level to win trucking's biggest prize. Our industry is excited to follow today's action."

The awards ceremony will be held tonight, recognizing the Bendix Grand Champion, Rookie of the Year and top state delegation, among several other highly-respected trucking industry honors. ATA will broadcast the awards banquet via Facebook Live on the official ATA Facebook Page.

ATA's Safety Management Council is hosting this year's National Truck Driving Championships with Premiere Sponsor ACT 1.

Finalists for this year's National Truck Driving Championships are as follows:

Class

Name

Employer

State

3-Axle



Paul Swan

FedEx Freight

Colorado

Jeffrey Slaten

YRC Freight

Florida

Ritch Fundell

FedEx Freight

Illinois

Brian Walker

UPS Freight

North Carolina

John Sanderson

FedEx Express

Oregon




4-Axle



Jottyn Santos

FedEx Express

Florida

Adam Heim

FedEx Freight

Idaho

David Rohman

FedEx Express

North Carolina

James Plaxco

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Oregon

Walter Ebinger

YRC Freight

Virginia




5-Axle



Alphonso Lewis

YRC Freight

Alabama

Ina Daly

XPO Logistics

Arizona

David Hall

ABF Freight

Arkansas

Steven Johnson

XPO Logistics

North Dakota

Bryan Krol

The Martin-Brower Company, L.L.C.

Pennsylvania




Flatbed


Scott Osborne

FedEx Freight

Mississippi

Scott Fischer

Prime, Inc.

Missouri

Eric Flick

FedEx Freight

Nevada

Basher Pierce

FedEx Freight

North Carolina

Robert Lilly

FedEx Freight

Virginia




Sleeper Berth


Gregory Ryan

Walmart Transportation, LLC

Arizona

Luke Yoakum

Southeastern Freight Lines

Georgia

Charles White

Walmart Transportation, LLC

Indiana

Terry Wood

Walmart Transportation, LLC

Pennsylvania

Michael Barnes

Walmart Transportation, LLC

Virginia




Straight Truck


Matthew Hart

FedEx Freight

Nevada

Neil Nogues

YRC Freight

New Hampshire

James Kohr

FedEx Express

New York

Jason Imhoff

Walmart Transportation, LLC

Ohio

Robert Dolan

XPO Logistics

Pennsylvania




Tank Truck


George Wells

Shamrock Foods Company

Arizona

Cecil Hicks

FedEx Freight

North Carolina

Paul Brandon

FedEx Freight

Connecticut

Edward Pennington

FedEx Freight

Florida

George Foster

Casey's General Stores

Iowa




Twins



Mark Knight

AAA Cooper Transportation

Alabama

David Mogler

FedEx Freight

Colorado

Donald Lynch

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Indiana

Scott Woodrome

FedEx Freight

Ohio

James Belcher

UPS Freight

South Carolina




Step Van


Eric Damon

FedEx Express

Colorado

Robert Ledoux

FedEx Express

Massachusetts

Adam Stroup

FedEx Express

Nebraska

James Sheehan

FedEx Ground

Tennessee

Gregory Long

FedEx Express

Virginia



ATA continues to develop relationships with key industry partners looking to promote the elite, dedicated drivers who lead the trucking workforce. As such, ATA thanks NTDC Corporate Sponsors AAA Cooper Transportation, ABF Freight System, Inc., FedEx, FedEx Express, FedEx Freight, FedEx Ground, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., PITT OHIO, PrePass Safety Alliance, UPS Freight, and Walmart Transportation LLC. ATA also recognizes Bendix as the Grand Champion award sponsor. 

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on FacebookTrucking Moves America Forward.

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

http://www.trucking.org

Also from this source

ATA Secures Significant Victory in Ongoing Tariffs Dispute...

Action Begins at 82nd National Truck Driving Championships...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

2019 National Truck Driving Championships Finalists Announced

News provided by

American Trucking Associations

Aug 17, 2019, 09:25 ET