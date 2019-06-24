2019 NECA Convention Amps Up Trade Show Education

BETHESDA, Md., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Convention & Trade Show offers the most extensive trade show education to date—including expanded training for emerging technology, the fast-growing low voltage market and leadership skills.

The 52 free trade show education sessions at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center Sept. 14-17 include new Leadership Workshops; a new Technology Systems Integration Classroom to navigate the low voltage market including IoT, LED, POE and 5G; a Product Presentation Theater demonstrating new solutions for the job and office; technical workshops; TECHTOPIA featuring the future of electrical construction technology with a Disruptive Technology Pavilion and a Digital Media Lounge including AR/VR, BIM Caves, Microsoft Hololens, IoT, mobile apps, pre-fab, robotics, drones and more.

"Increasing education is urgent to meet future building demands and offset the critical labor shortage," said NECA CEO David Long, former president, Miller Electric Co., Jacksonville, Florida, who started as a construction wireman in the mid-1970's. "Our $160 billion industry offers paid apprenticeships, rewarding and high-paying careers without the college debt," he said.

To help battle the ongoing skilled workforce shortage, NECA increasingly engages high school students seeking college alternatives, millennials joining skilled trades, former military personnel and related tradespeople. Electrical apprentices currently commit to a five-year, paid program with a guaranteed job upon completion.

NECA's latest survey shows that 84.7% of attendees are either solely responsible for making or influencing purchasing decisions and 66% do not attend any other trade show.

As the largest electrical construction marketplace for power, light, controls, energy, information and communications technology, NECA 2019 offers the industry's most extensive pre-show and convention education, industry-wide networking and a free trade show with approximately 300 exhibitors, ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR magazine's annual Showstopper Awards, the annual Women in NECA (WIN) Roundtable, the annual ELECTRI International Green Energy Challenge featuring NECA Student Chapter teams, Apprentice Appreciation Day and the NECA Project Excellence Awards.

NECA 2019 is open to all electrical professionals, including nonmembers. Free trade show admission: go to Attendee Registration and use code 19ECM.

The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), is the voice of the $160 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light and communication technology to buildings and communities across the U.S. (301)215-4506 / http://www.necaconvention.org/ / Twitter @necanet.

SOURCE NECA