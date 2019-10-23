"2019 New Growth Drivers - Qingdao Fair Promotes" Builds High-Quality Development

The fair consists of the exhibition of the province's achievements in the conversion of old and new growth drivers and industry highlights in its 16 cities. The design of the exhibition area is displaying the results in shifting growth drivers centers on the power of innovation and cooperation. It demonstrates the province's blueprint of this undertaking and introduces its most advanced ten industries. The exhibition area's roof has three concentric circles, which represent the overall pattern of the conversion with three engines (the cities of Jinan, Qingdao, Yantai), indicating that the three cities will take the lead during the process. The exhibition area is displaying relevant achievements, new products and technologies, top ten industries, major projects and cooperation requirements for the conversion through broadcasting a video introducing Shandong province.

The exhibition areas of the 16 cities in Shandong province will exhibit their plans for the development of industries featuring new growth drivers, key projects, high-tech parks and city characteristics.

Jinan Exhibition Area: The center of the exhibition area is the talent display section, and the surrounding sections are focusing on chips, biomedicine, intelligent manufacturing, big data projects, quantum technology and urban planning of Jinan.

Qingdao Exhibition Area: The theme of the Qingdao exhibition is New Era, New Growth Driver and New Future, which would comprehensively present the achievements in upgrading growth drivers. There are also physical items through which visitors can learn about many of its remarkable technological breakthroughs including Jiaolong manned deep-sea research submersible, the Fuxing CRH trains, research vessels, and MR intelligent glasses.

Yantai Exhibition Area: The main part of the exhibition is the city's free trade zone and its new growth drivers featuring coasts. The curved lines of its exhibition booth reflect the industrial elements while the rocket miniature of 7 meters height symbolizes its efforts in promoting high-quality development. The highlights of the exhibition include the overall situation of the conversion of growth drivers, the specific implementation, Yantai's characteristic industrial clusters, major projects, innovation platforms and scientific and technological achievements.

SOURCE Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province