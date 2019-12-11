2019 NYC Presto Summit: Promethium to Present New Starburst Presto Integration

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-driven augmented data management provider Promethium today announced company CEO and founder Kaycee Lai will present "Automating Data Discovery and Data Prep with Presto" at the 2019 NYC Presto Summit today, December 11, at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Presto is great for fast queries and federated queries for data across different data sources. But, before the data can be queried by Presto, data must first be discovered. This can be a lengthy process as the data can reside in multiple locations across various data sources. Even after the data is discovered, the data must be prepped to ensure that the proper data is combined and properly joined so it can be queried. This becomes an even more challenging manual process if the data consists of different tables and files across multiple data sources.

Promethium aims to hasten the time to insight by using an AI-based approach to accelerate the data discovery and prep process so that it can be driven via natural language processing and reduce a potentially lengthy process from months to a matter of minutes.

Attendees are encouraged to attend this session to understand how users can instantly publish a virtual view in Presto to query using Promethium.

About Promethium:

Promethium is an augmented data management provider and the first company to combine natural language processing with self-service analytics, which allows users to tap their organization's entire data estate for answers to questions asked in plainspoken language. Promethium's AI and ML-driven contextual automation software delivers actionable insight within minutes instead of months (with sub-second query times) while ensuring all data used to deliver information is fully governed. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. For more info: www.pm61data.com .

