2019 Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Review

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 -- The "Ocular Hypertension - Pipeline Review, H2 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ocular hypertension occurs when the pressure inside the eye (intraocular pressure) is higher than normal. If the aqueous humor does not flow through the trabecular meshwork properly, fluid pressure in the eye builds up, causing ocular hypertension. There are no symptoms with ocular hypertension. Risk factors include age, family history of glaucoma, lower systemic blood pressure, thinner central cornea and bleeding at the optic nerve head. Treatment includes eye drops to reduce intraocular pressure.



The Ocular Hypertension - Pipeline Review, H2 2019, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Ocular Hypertension (Ophthalmology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The Ocular Hypertension (Ophthalmology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Ocular Hypertension and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages are 4, 8, 13, 4 and 10 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 2 molecules, respectively.



Ocular Hypertension (Ophthalmology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from The Publisher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Ocular Hypertension (Ophthalmology).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Ocular Hypertension (Ophthalmology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Ocular Hypertension (Ophthalmology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Ocular Hypertension (Ophthalmology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Ocular Hypertension (Ophthalmology)

Key Topics Covered:



Ocular Hypertension - Overview

Ocular Hypertension - Therapeutics Development

Ocular Hypertension - Therapeutics Assessment

Ocular Hypertension - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Ocular Hypertension - Drug Profiles

Ocular Hypertension - Dormant Projects

Ocular Hypertension - Discontinued Products

Ocular Hypertension - Product Development Milestones

Companies Mentioned



Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

Allergan Plc

Angelini Group

Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp

D. Western Therapeutics Institute Inc

Eyenovia Inc

Kedalion Therapeutics Inc

Laboratorios SALVAT SA

Laboratorios Sophia SA de CV

Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd

Neurim Pharmaceuticals Ltd

NicOx SA

Novartis AG

Ocular Therapeutix Inc

Ocuphire Pharma Inc

Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Senju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd

Sylentis SAU

Taejoon Pharm Co Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

