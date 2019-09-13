2019 Opportunity Assessment of Graphene Oxide Markets

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunity Assessment of Graphene Oxide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Opportunity Assessment of Graphene Oxide" discusses the recent developments in graphene oxide and also assess the role of the material in various applications and the emerging opportunities for the same. The research also provides a deep dive analysis of the innovation ecosystem and highlights noteworthy technology developments.



Graphene oxide (GO), due to its unique properties, is gaining the focus of researchers and companies alike for use in various industries including energy, batteries, electronics, materials and mobility. GO is found to exhibit requisite tribological properties as solid lubricants, oil-based lubricant additives, water-based lubricants additives and fillers for polymer-based composite materials, which makes it apt for use as additives in water-based lubricants for imparting improved lubrication and provide a very low friction coefficient with no major surface wear.



In brief, the research study captures the following:

Overview of graphene oxide and its properties

Assessment of key innovations, research focus areas, and technology developments.

Key factors that influence the adoption

Emerging opportunities for graphene oxide in various applications

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Focused on Graphene Oxide Gaining Prominence Across the Globe

1.2 Research Methodology



2.0 Technology Snapshot

2.1 Graphene Oxide - Oxidized Product of Graphite Characterised by Monolayer Flakes

2.2 Ability to Easily Disperse in Water and other Solvents and Film Formation are Key Differentiating Features of Graphene Oxide

2.3 Unique Properties of Graphene Oxide and Scalable Production of Graphene Using Graphene Oxide; High Cost and Lack of Commercial Production Techniques Might Hinder Adoption

2.4 Comparison of Key Properties Between Graphene Oxide and Graphene



3.0 Innovation Indicators

3.1 Research Publications Highlight Key Focus on the Development of Graphene Oxide for Various Applications

3.2 USA Leads in Patent Filing in the Last Five Years

3.2.1 Key Assignees in IP Filing: Graphene Oxide in Batteries and Membranes

3.2.2 Key Assignees in IP Filing: Graphene Oxide in Sensors, Coatings, Composites and Lubricants and Sealants

3.3 Government Funding is Prominent Across the Globe

3.4 Partnerships/Collaborations are Common Across the Globe

3.5 Innovations Focused on the Development of Graphene Oxide for Batteries, Membranes, Sensors

3.6 Innovations Focused on the Development of Graphene Oxide for Nanocomposites, Lubricants, Aerogels

3.7 Innovations Focused on the Development of Graphene Oxide for Coatings, Water Purification

3.8 Innovations Focused on the Development of Graphene Oxide for Biosensors, Energy Harvesting, Optical Lens

3.9 Innovations Focused on the Development of Graphene Oxide for Sensors, Catalysts, Hydrogel

3.10 USA Active in Technology Adoption and Commercialization

3.11 UK, France, Germany Are Key Countries in Europe to Focus on Technology Development and Adoption

3.12 China and South Korea are Leading in Research Initiatives in APAC Region



4.0 Application Landscape

4.1 Graphene Oxide Has A Wide Application Potential

4.2 Graphene Oxide Can Be Used In the Development of Durable Energy Storage Devices

4.3 Remnant Oxygen Moieties and Large Surface Area of Graphene Oxide are Key Factors Influencing Adoption in Sensors

4.4 Biocompatible and Non-toxic Characteristics of Graphene Oxide Are The Key Factors That Impact The Adoption in Biomedical Applications

4.5 Graphene Synthesis Via Graphene Oxide Is the Only Scalable Production Technique of Graphene

4.6 Lightweight, Flexible and Ability to Improve Mechanical Properties Are The Key Factors That Impact The Adoption in Composites



5.0 Opportunity Evaluation and Technology Roadmapping

5.1 Future Outlook of Graphene Oxide Adoption Across Industries

5.2 Opportunity Evaluation for Adoption of Graphene Oxide Across Applications

5.3 Graphene Synthesis, Biomedical & Energy Storage are the Key Application Areas

5.4 Sensors, Composites and Filtration Likely to Gain Significance in Mid term



6.0 Analyst Perspectives

6.1 High Opportunity of Success for Stakeholders who Focus on Developing Application Specific Graphene Oxide Solutions



7.0 Key Contacts



8.0 Appendix

8.1 Opportunity Evaluation of Key Applications - Ratings



