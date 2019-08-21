2019 Patient Flow Summit Sponsored by Central Logic to Feature the Evolution of the Transfer Center

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Logic , the leading innovator in transfer center software solutions, announced that its 2019 Patient Flow Summit next month will feature a live Access Center. The Access Center will offer attendees a new vision for how their transfer center platform can transform into a hub of all access points, so patients can receive the right care, at the right location, without delay. The conference also features a keynote address from renowned physician and entertainer ZDoggMD—Zubin Damania, MD. The Patient Flow Summit takes place September 16–19, 2019, at the JW Marriott in Las Vegas.

The model Access Center, scheduled to be unveiled at the two-and-a-half-day conference, will simulate how a large, busy health system ideally addresses access points for patients and transfers. Attendees will experience how the combined Central Logic technology, processes and best practices enable hospitals and health systems to efficiently and effectively orchestrate patient care. The Central Logic access platform, which powers the Access Center, will be a key theme explored throughout the conference and educational sessions. In addition, attendees can earn up to 11 continuing nursing education (CNE) credits for attending designated sessions.

"Health system leaders are working to adapt their care delivery models to adjust to the realities of operating with significant risk-based revenue arrangements, while also continuing to grow the fee-for-service revenue that is still essential for every organization," said Angie Franks, CEO of Central Logic. "Delivering patient care in this evolving environment requires that health systems orchestrate, navigate and elevate access to all of the services they offer."

The Patient Flow Summit will feature keynote addresses, which are sure to be insightful, inspirational and entertaining; and will provide opportunities for attendees to network and discuss best practices for Access Centers.

Featured Speakers

Dr. Damania is an internist and founder of Turntable Health, an innovative healthcare clinic that was part of an ambitious urban revitalization movement in Las Vegas spearheaded by Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh. During his decade-long career as a hospitalist at Stanford Hospital, Dr. Damania began a shadow career under the pseudonym ZDoggMD, performing stand-up comedy and creating parody videos for medical audiences worldwide. He subsequently founded ZDoggMD Industries, the digital production studio behind the Internet's No. 1 medical news and entertainment show Incident Report LIVE. Reaching millions of viewers weekly, Dr. Damania leads a passionate tribe of healthcare professionals towards a vision of Health 3.0, with in-depth interviews of medical thought leaders mixed with satire and hilarious takedowns of popular pseudoscience.

Three-time cancer conqueror Matt Jones will be the other featured keynote speaker at the Patient Flow Summit. Jones will describe his recovery journey, from re-learning how to walk, to completing eight marathons on eight continents, including the newly discovered geological continent of Zealandia. Jones is the author of numerous books and travels around the world sharing his inspiring story and message.

Other speakers for the event include health system executives, patient flow strategists, transfer center directors and industry professionals. Attendees can gather tangible takeaways and innovative techniques to grow revenue across their organizations, improve efficiency, increase patient throughput and improve outcomes.

"We are bringing together thought leaders from other technology companies, consulting firms and health systems who have achieved phenomenal outcomes in building Access Centers for their enterprises," Franks said. "Executive and hospital leaders who are forging their own strategies to drive systemness, grow revenue and stem leakage as they face the shifting fee-for-service to fee-for-value landscape and all of its challenging operational, cultural, financial and clinical changes will not want to miss this event."

Networking Opportunities

In addition to educational activities, Patient Flow Summit attendees will have opportunities to meet and network with health system peers to share best practices and lessons learned, and to speak with experts about operations, finances and what's at the heart of successful transfer operations.

"This event is a forum where attendees can learn from each other, as well as industry experts," Franks said. "All who attend the Patient Flow Summit will be inspired, learn a lot and have fun."

Healthcare professionals interested in attending the Patient Flow Summit are encouraged to register early to guarantee their spot. More information about registration, location and speakers is available at www.patientflowsummit.com .

