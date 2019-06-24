2019 Penile Traction Device Reduces the Use of Collagenase in Peyronie's Disease

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andromedical announces a new medical protocol to treat Peyronie's disease was developed. The American Urological Association (AUA) and the Canadian Urological Association (CUA) have proposed a medical protocol based on binding collagenase injections together with daily use of a penile traction device. Now, a new scientific study better adjusts the amounts of collagenase and penile traction device use, instructing patients in using the Andropeyronie brand. This study was published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine in May 2019 with the title: "The penile traction device reduces the number of collagenase cycles in Peyronie's disease." More information about Andropeyronie and its penile traction device.

penile traction device and collagenase

The objective of this study is to show the experience of the Urology Department of the University Hospitals in Madrid (Spain) with the use of collagenase of the Clostridium Histolyticum (CCH) plus a penile traction device (PTD) in the treatment of Peyronie's disease (PD).

In the clinical study, the patients received a maximum of four cycles, each one consisting of two injections of collagenase in 24-72 hours, followed by six weeks of manual modeling and a minimum of four hours of daily use of a penile traction device.

The results of the clinical study were: 63 patients were available at the time of the analysis of the data. Four were lost to follow, so 59 patients received one cycle, 41 received two cycles, 15 received three cycles and four received four cycles. Mean curvature at the end of the treatment was 36 degrees with a reduction of minus-24 degrees (minus-40 percent). The mean number of cycles was two. More information about the study.

The conclusion of the clinical study was that the combination of the use of a penile traction device with collagenase is useful to reduce the number of cycles of collagenase to treat the Peyronie's disease, achieving similar results to those in the literature and improving the cost-efficiency of the treatment. More information about penile traction therapy.

Andropeyronie® is a penile traction device for the treatment of Peyronie's disease. It is clinically tested and FDA approved. It reduces penile curvature in 60 percent of men and reduces the pain associated with Peyronie's disease. Andropeyronie is specifically developed to treat penile curvature of Peyronie's disease. More information about the penile traction device.

