2019 Pongo Awards to Honor the Netflix series "Our Planet," The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, and Benefit Critically Endangered Species

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix's "Our Planet" series, The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and Executive Director Justin Winters, and more will be honored at the 2019 Pongo Environmental Awards, hosted by actor/environmentalist Ed Begley, Jr. (star of ABC's "Bless this Mess") and featuring a performance by Katey Sagal and the Forest Rangers. The fundraising gala, now in its sixth year, honors individuals for environmental achievement, activism, news, television, advocacy, and orangutan conservation. Presented by The Orang Utan Republik Foundation (OURF) and The Orangutan Project (TOP), it will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Playa Studios in Culver City, CA.

The evening gala (7-10:30pm) will also feature surprise celebrity appearances, vegan food by celebrity chef Bruce Kalman, an open bar, musical entertainment by LA-based Australian band Desert Sparrow, and live and silent auctions with unique and exclusive items.

This year's recipients of the 6th Annual Pongo Environmental Awards include:

Series producers Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey for Netflix's "Our Planet"

Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and its Executive Director Justin Winters for sustained and significant environmental activism and philanthropy

Dr. Anne Russon, for her 30 years of cognitive and behavioral studies of the Bornean orangutan

Tom Johnson and The Gecko Project for investigative journalism uncovering the corrupt aspects of Bornean politics and palm oil

A special award will go to international orangutan expert, Australian Leif Cocks, for sustained advocacy supporting orangutan survival in Indonesia.

Previous Pongo Award recipients have included Ed Begley, Jr., Dr. Jane Goodall, orangutan expert Dr. Cheryl Knott, Professor and climate advocate Michael Mann, the producers of the film "The Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," and more.

Additional information on the Pongo Awards:

