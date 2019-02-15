2019 Professional Ballroom Dance World Series Asian Tour Taipei Open on February 28th in Taipei Arena

TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Professional Ballroom Dance World Series Asian Tour Taipei Open will be held on February 28th in Taipei Arena, co-organized by the Department of Sports of Taipei City Government and the Taiwan International Sports and Dance Development Association (T.I.S.D.D.A.). It is the 11th year of the event, with a total prize money of NT$3.3 million, attracting 30 countries and 468 foreign competitors coming to Taiwan to participate in the pilgrimage of dance. There are also more than 600 local competitors throughout the country entered, which means the total number of contestants has broken thousands and reached a new record!

The Competition will give away a PEUGEOT 301 Active car This Taipei open is a gathering of top dancers from around the world

Mr. Chen Liang-hui, an official of the Sport Department of Taipei City Government said: "It is really a precious opportunity for Taiwan to hold such a high-level event. The Department of Sports will continue their full support to the Asian Tour."

Sammy Liu, the chairman of Taiwan International Sports Dance Development Association said: "By entering the second decade, our focus of development this year is to create a national trend of Ballroom Dancing -- to root it from the foundation level and to promote Ballroom Dancing nationwide."

The ambassador of Ballroom Dancing Asian Tour Taipei Open, Ms. Kelly Huang, also attended the press conference and invited everyone to join together in the Taipei Arena with the frenzy over ballroom dancing. Ms. Kelly Huang said: "We not only cheer for our Taiwanese competitors, but also to let the world see Taiwan. Also, we can see the best competitors from all over the world as well as nearby, to enjoy the ultimate visual feast of dance."

This year, the organizers, in order to thank the fans for their support of the event, have prepared more special activities and a giveaway – a PEUGEOT 301 Active car! Everyone who buys a ticket will have the opportunity to take the car home.

This Taipei open is a gathering of top dancers from around the world, Andrea Ghigiarelli & Sara Andracchio (UK), who won the UK Open in the Bournemouth, United Kingdom at the beginning of the year, Valerio Colantoni & Monica Nigro (Italy), 2nd place, and 3rd place Domen Krapez & Natascha Karabey (Germany) will once again perform in our competitive dance floor to achieve the best results.

Media contact:

Jane Chen

209436@email4pr.com

+886287732658

SOURCE T.I.S.D.D.A.