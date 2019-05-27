2019 Ram 1500 Named Edmunds 2019 Best Family Truck

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmunds editors announced today the 2019 Ram 1500 has earned their 2019 Best Family Truck Award.



"A truck as a family car makes sense when you drive the Ram 1500 – especially if your family is outdoorsy and has lots of toys," said Alistair Weaver, editor-in-chief at Edmunds. "With reclining rear seats, class-leading legroom and an exclusive coil-spring rear suspension, the Ram 1500 outclasses many traditional SUVs in comfort and luxury."



In the search for best family vehicles, Edmunds' experts test 300 vehicles per year using a 115-mile real-world test loop of city streets, freeways and winding canyons. The data gathered results in their ratings, which are based on 30-plus scores covering performance, comfort, interior, technology, utility and value.



"The 2019 Ram 1500 is the benchmark for durability, technology, luxury and efficiency," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "This award from Edmunds, combined with their 2019 Editor's Choice award, supports our efforts and highlights a rapidly growing interest from customers who use our pickups as family vehicles."



2019 Ram 1500

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is a no-compromise truck, leading in luxury, efficiency, capability and innovation. Ram leads the full-size truck segment with significant gains in fuel efficiency through an all-new eTorque mild hybrid system in both V-6 and V-8 configurations. Overall weight for the Ram 1500 has been reduced by 225 pounds. The frame uses advanced materials and engineering to eliminate 100 pounds while increasing stiffness and durability for 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world with technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems join the technology onslaught with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring.



About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California, and has a satellite office in Detroit, Michigan. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles.



That focus leads Ram to design the industry's most innovative, award-winning trucks, emphasizing durability, strength, technology and efficiency.



With a full lineup of trucks, including ProMaster and ProMaster City vans, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go. From the no-compromise Ram 1500 that defines the future of pickup trucks with innovative design, the highest quality materials and class-exclusive technology, to the Ram Heavy Duty which combines the ability to out-power, out-tow and out-haul every single competitor with the segment's most comfortable ride and handling, Ram is committed to product leadership.



Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Most powerful: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest towing capacity: 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Heaviest payloads: 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Truck lineup steps forward with the full force of modern capability providing confidence-inspiring features and class-exclusive vehicle safety.



