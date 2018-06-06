2019 Ram 1500 Wins 'Sunny Pickup Truck' Award at the Southern Automotive Media Association's Topless in Miami Competition

While the competition showcased some of the best convertibles on the market, the event also featured vehicles with panoramic sunroofs providing an "al fresco" driving experience for drivers and passengers, much like a convertible.

"The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 has added class-leading luxury and comfort features, yet remains a no-compromise truck," said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand. "Truck buyers are looking for more features, higher capability and greater convenience. We're pleased that the Ram 1500's new panoramic sunroof has earned the Southern Automotive Media Association's top pickup honor."

Journalists voted for their favorite vehicles after driving scenic routes in Key Biscayne, Florida. In addition to the overall open-air experience, judging criteria also included ride and comfort, styling and technology.

About 2019 Ram 1500

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is a no-compromise truck, leading in luxury, efficiency, capability and innovation. Defining future pickup trucks, the 2019 Ram 1500 commands with innovative design, the highest quality materials and class-exclusive technology.

Ram leads the full-size truck segment with the most safety and security features and now delivers significant gains in fuel efficiency with an all-new eTorque system in both V-6 and V-8 configurations. Overall weight for the Ram 1500 has been reduced by 225 pounds. As the truck's backbone, the frame uses advanced materials and engineering to eliminate 100 pounds while increasing stiffness and durability for 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world with technology featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems join the technology onslaught with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and ready alert braking.

The 2019 Ram 1500 went on sale earlier this year and has a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $31,695 plus $1,645 destination fee.

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA, the eighth-largest automaker in the world based on total annual vehicle sales, is an international automotive group. FCA is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

SOURCE FCA US LLC

