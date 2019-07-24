2019 RealSelf Sun Safety Report: Only 1 in 10 Americans Uses Sunscreen Daily; Men Significantly More Likely Than Women to Reapply Sunscreen and Get Annual Skin Check

According to the new report, factors like age and location also influence sunscreen use. Two-thirds (66 percent) of 18- to 34-year-olds wear sunscreen at least one day a week, compared to only half (49 percent) of adults 35 and older. Adults who live in the Midwestern United States are significantly less likely than those who live in other regions of the country to wear sunscreen. Only 16 percent of adults living in the Midwest wear sunscreen four or more days a week, compared to 29 percent of adults in the West, 25 percent of adults in the South, and 24 percent of adults in the Northeast.

Just over half (53 percent) of Americans wear sunscreen at least one day a week, and among those, more than nine in 10 (93 percent) apply it to their face. The second most popular body area is the neck (74 percent), followed closely by the arms (73 percent). Nearly one-third (28 percent) of U.S. adults who wear sunscreen say they always or almost always reapply throughout the day. Men are significantly more likely than women to always or almost always reapply (34 percent vs. 25 percent of women), and adults ages 18–44 are two times more likely than adults 45 and older to reapply on most days they wear sunscreen (40 percent vs. 19 percent).

Average Daily Sunscreen Use Among U.S. Adults Total % Women % Men % 7 days/week 10% 15% 4% 4–6 days/week 14% 16% 12% 1–3 days/week 29% 28% 30% Never 47% 41% 54% Source: RealSelf.com, 2019 RealSelf Sun Safety Report

Though daily use is low, around two-thirds (65 percent) of Americans say they always or almost always wear sunscreen if they know they will be outdoors for an extended period of time, such as while at the beach or during a sporting event. Only 57 percent of adults in the Midwest always or almost always wear sunscreen when outside for extended periods, which is significantly lower than all other regions of the country: West (68 percent), South (67 percent), and Northeast (66 percent).

Top Excuse for Not Wearing Sunscreen: "I'm Not Exposed to the Sun"

Among the 47 percent of Americans who never wear sunscreen, more than half (56 percent) believe they don't get enough sun exposure to need sunscreen. Other top reasons for not wearing sunscreen include having skin that doesn't burn easily (25 percent) and not liking how sunscreen feels on the skin (18 percent).

Top Reasons for Not Wearing Sunscreen Total % Women % Men % I don't think I'm exposed to the sun enough 56% 56% 56% My skin doesn't burn easily 25% 22% 27% I don't like how it feels on my skin 18% 18% 18% I'm too busy 5% 3% 6% I want to but forget 13% 16% 10% It's too expensive 7% 7% 6% I can't find a product that I like 4% 4% 4% It interferes with my skincare or makeup routine 2% 4% 1% Other 10% 11% 9% Source: RealSelf.com, 2019 RealSelf Sun Safety Report

Motivations for Sunscreen Use: Prevent Skin Cancer, Sunburn and the Look of Aging Skin

Among those who do use sunscreen, the main motivations are to prevent skin cancer (74 percent), prevent sunburn (48 percent) and prevent the appearance of aging skin (46 percent). Adults ages 35 and older are significantly more likely than adults under the age of 34 to say preventing skin cancer is a main motivation for wearing sunscreen (79 percent vs. 63 percent).

Women are significantly more likely than men to say preventing the look of aging skin is a main motivation (55 percent vs. 33 percent), and they are also more likely to be motivated by sunspot prevention (44 percent vs. 33 percent for men). More than half of men (52 percent) say preventing the look or feel of a sunburn is a main motivation, compared to only 45 percent of women.

Top Motivations for Wearing Sunscreen Total % Women % Men % To help prevent skin cancer 74% 72% 77% Prevent the look or feel of sunburn 48% 45% 52% To help prevent the appearance of aging skin 46% 55% 33% To help prevent sunspots on skin 39% 44% 33% Other 1% 1% 1% Source: RealSelf.com, 2019 RealSelf Sun Safety Report

Men More Likely to Have Annual Skin Check

While women are more likely to wear sunscreen daily, men are significantly more likely to have had a skin check in the past (70 percent vs. 65 percent of women) and significantly more likely to get their skin checked every year (36 percent vs. 27 percent of women). Adults who know someone with skin cancer or have been personally diagnosed with skin cancer are almost twice as likely to have annual skin checks compared to those who do not know someone with skin cancer (53 percent vs. 29 percent).

To view the full report, visit https://realself.com/blog/2019/07/23/2019-realself-sun-safety-report. Learn more about RealSelf research and trends at www.realself.com/blog.

About RealSelf

RealSelf is the leading online resource for people to learn and share experiences about cosmetic procedures and connect with the right doctors. Millions of people from around the world visit RealSelf each month to browse patient reviews, before and after photos, and medical expert answers to discover which treatments and doctors live up to their promise of being "Worth It." From simple skincare to emerging nonsurgical technologies to highly considered cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the insights consumers need to make smart, confident decisions and find the right doctor. For more information, visit the RealSelf Blog and follow RealSelf on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

1Survey conducted online by Dynata on behalf of RealSelf from June 6–11, 2019 among 1,024 U.S. women and men ages 18 and older.

SOURCE RealSelf

Related Links

http://www.realself.com

