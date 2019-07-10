2019 Respiratory Care Devices Market Global Key Company Profiles, Demands and Growth by a CAGR of 10.06% During 2019-2024

PUNE, India, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added a Global Respiratory Care Devices Market comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Respiratory Care Devices Market. The report analyzes the Respiratory Care Devices Market By Product (Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Consumables and Disposables), By Diagnostic Type (Spiro meters, Diffusion Systems, Others.), By Monitoring Type (Pulse Oximeter, Capnograph, Gas Analyzers), By Therapeutic Type (PAP Device, Nebulizers, Inhalers, Oxygen Concentrators and Humidifiers, Others), By Consumables and Disposable Type (Filters and Others), By Indication (COPD, Asthma, Sleep Apnea Infectious Disorders, Others) and By End Users (Hospitals, Home Care, Others). The Respiratory Care Devices has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, India, China, Saudi Arabia and Brazil) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Global Respiratory Care Devices market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10.06% during 2019 - 2024.

Company Analysis:

Philips Group,

ResMed,

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare,

Hamilton Medical AG,

Masimo Corporation,

General Electric Healthcare,

Invacare Corporation,

Medtronic

The product segment of Therapeutic devices has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by increasing production of technical advance PAP devices, rising prevalence of COPD disorders as well as increasing healthcare expenditure. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global respiratory care devices market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include well developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable regulatory reforms, surging adoption of technical advance respiratory care devices as well as rising old age population.

The report titled Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: Analysis By Product (Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Consumables and Disposables), By Diagnostic Type (Spiro meters, Diffusion Systems, Others.), By Monitoring Type (Pulse Oximeter, Capnograph, Gas Analyzers), By Therapeutic Type (PAP Device, Nebulizers, Inhalers, Oxygen Concentrators and Humidifiers, Others), By Consumables and Disposable Type (Filters and Others), By Indication (COPD, Asthma, Sleep Apnea Infectious Disorders, Others) and By End Users (Hospitals, Home Care, Others),By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, France, Germany, India, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil)" has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Healthcare and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global respiratory care devices market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

1. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

Global Respiratory Care Devices Market- Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product (Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Consumables and Disposables)

By Diagnostic Type (Spiro meters, Diffusion Systems, Others)

By Monitoring Type (Pulse Oximeter, Capnograph, Gas Analyzers)

By Therapeutic Type (PAP Device, Nebulizers, Inhalers, Oxygen Concentrators and Humidifiers, Others).

By Consumables and Disposable Type (Filters and Others)

By Indication (COPD, Asthma, Sleep Apnea Infectious Disorders, Others)

By End Users (Hospitals, Home Care, Others)

2. Regional Markets- North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Regional Respiratory Care Devices Market- Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product (Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Consumables and Disposables)

By Indication (COPD, Asthma, Sleep Apnea Infectious Disorders, Others)

By End Users (Hospitals, Home Care, Others)

3. Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Respiratory Care Devices Market – Size and Growth

By Indication (COPD, Asthma, Sleep Apnea Infectious Disorders, Others)

By End Users (Hospitals, Home Care, Others)

Other Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Table of Contents:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Respiratory Care Devices Market Overview

5. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: Growth and Forecast

6. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: By Product Type

7 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: By Diagnostic Type

8 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: By Therapeutic Type

9 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: By Monitoring Type

10 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: By Consumables and Disposables

11 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: By Indication

12 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: By End Users

13. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: Regional Analysis

14. Market Dynamics

15. Market Trends

16. Porter's Five Forces Analysis -Respiratory Care Devices Market

17. SWOT Analysis - Respiratory Care Devices Market

18. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

19. Company Profiles

