2019 Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

RICHMOND, Va., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival (RJMFest), presented by Altria, is just around the corner! Get your tickets today and don't miss this year's headliners, including R&B songstress Jill Scott, Dirty South legend Big Boi and soul icons Maze featuring Frankie Beverly. RJMFest's main event features more than 30 incredible musicals acts on three stages, and takes place at Richmond's Maymont on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11, with pre-festival events on August 8 and 9.

The festival celebrates a range of musical genres featuring the biggest names in jazz, R&B, soul, blues, hip-hop, funk, fusion, reggae and more. For a complete list of performers, visit www.richmondjazzandmusicfestival.com .

RJMFest kicks off with three events on Thursday, August 8. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, features local favorite Dharma Bombs, with doors opening at 4:00 p.m. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts hosts the Dominion Energy Jazz Cafe beginning at 6:00 p.m.

This year, "Homegrown at the Hipp" kicks off the Festival on Thursday at the historic Hippodrome Theatre in Jackson Ward. Maroon 5 keyboardist, PJ Morton, headlines with Richmond's own Sam Reed opening. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Celebrate Richmond Jazz and Music Festival's 10th Anniversary on Friday August 9 with a once-in-a-lifetime performance by world renowned jazz musician, Gregory Porter. Presented by Dominion Energy, doors for An Evening with Gregory Porter open at 6:00 p.m.

In addition to presenting sponsor, Altria, Richmond Jazz and Music Festival is sponsored by Virginia is for Lovers and Dominion Energy, along with WestRock, Richmond Region Tourism, Virginia Lottery, Richmond BMW, 14 Hands Wines, NBC12, Blue Stone Education Foundation and Maymont. Media partners include Summit Media, Virginia Public Media, Richmond Free Press and Radio One. A portion of the proceeds from this year's festival will benefit the Maymont Foundation and the Blue Stone Education Foundation.

Get tickets today at https://richmondjazzandmusicfestival.com/tickets.html . For information on premium experiences, email vip@johnsonmarketing.com or call 804.625.3454.

For more information on pricing and schedules, visit www.richmondjazzandmusicfestival.com .

Contact: Frances Burruss

804.625.3457 | fburruss@johnsonmarketing.com

SOURCE Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

