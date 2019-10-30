2019 Roco Rescue Challenge - Results Are In!

CF Industries received the highest score for the Team Performance Evaluation, with Shell-Norco and Valero taking 2nd and 3rd place honors, respectively. In the Individual Performance Evaluation category, Shell-Norco took the top spot, with Valero in 2nd and CF Industries in 3rd place. Shell-Convent took the Top Team Score in overall performance for the third year in a row.

The annual event attracts technical rescue teams from industrial and municipal agencies nationwide. Teams rotate through different rescue scenarios that test their skills in various areas, including confined space rescue, rope access, patient packaging, rescue planning, and teamwork. These scenarios are designed by Roco Rescue instructors and are based on OSHA-defined criteria for confined space typing and classification. The event documents the annual rescue practice requirements of OSHA 1910.146.

"Many Challenge scenarios are modeled after real-world events," says Roco Rescue Chief Instructor Chris Carlsen. "They're designed to closely simulate the stress of actual rescue emergencies."

"It really helps teams up their game because it challenges them with a variety of complex scenarios and provides them with constructive feedback," adds Carlsen.

Scoring for the Roco Rescue Challenge is based on performance in each scenario, as evaluated by Roco Rescue's instructors. Evaluators measure the team's capability and proficiency in responding to and safely managing the rescue scene, accessing the patient, patient care, packaging, and recovery. Scoring is intended to reflect the team's ability to perform safely and efficiently during a crisis. Teamwork, ingenuity, and communications are also considered critical in successful rescue operations.

Next year's challenge will be held on October 21-22, 2020 at the Roco Training Center. Interested teams should call 800-647-7626 to reserve a spot.

About Roco Rescue

Roco Rescue has been a leader in technical rescue for nearly 40 years as a provider of training, standby rescue services, and equipment. Roco Rescue's world-class instructors are trusted by special operations teams including Navy SEALs & EOD, Air Force Pararescuemen, and the FBI, as well as by industrial rescue teams and municipal first-responders. Roco Rescue's standby rescue teams provide rescue services for turnarounds and expansions as well as daily operations at hundreds of refineries, chemical plants, computer manufacturers and other industrial facilities around the world. As well as performing rescues, these teams develop rescue preplans and make recommendations to reduce incidents of death and injury.

Learn more at www.rocorescue.com.

