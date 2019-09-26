2019 SaaS Awards Announced - APPEALIE Honors Best Products and Leaders in SaaS

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- APPEALIE has announced the winners of the 2019 SaaS Awards , including inaugural executive and investor awards.

23 SaaS apps were recognized for their demonstrated excellence and customer outcomes. Winning SaaS platforms included Ceridian, ChurnZero, Copper, SalesLoft, Slack, and Zoom.

"The expectations of today's software buyers and users increase each year. Our highly selective, data-driven software award honors customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that deliver extraordinary experiences," commented Matt Harney, Founder of APPEALIE.

The 2019 APPEALIE SaaS Award winners are presented below:

OVERALL SAAS AWARD WINNERS

Overall SaaS Award winners were selected using Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), customer responses to APPEALIE's proprietary survey, UI/UX, recent product improvements, amongst other criteria.

Alteryx

Artemis Health

Backlog

BirdEye

CallRail

ChurnZero

Copper

Gusto

Invoca

Kajabi

SalesLoft

Slack

Ushur

Workiva

Zoom

SAAS CUSTOMER SUCCESS AWARD WINNERS

Judged by customer success experts, entrants submitted documentation for their best customer success stories and outcomes.

Ceridian

Chargify

Inference Solutions

Lola.com

SignalFx

Totango

TripleSeat

UserIQ

SAAS INVESTOR OF CHOICE AWARD WINNERS

"Today's very best SaaS entrepreneurs often have their choice of investors. This new award recognizes the SaaS investors that bring the most value to their portfolio," commented Matt Harney.

The SaaS investor award selection process was driven by feedback from entrepreneurs and portfolio companies based on the value an investor adds, whether in terms of strategic advice, recruiting, fundraising, M&A, and network introductions.

Promod Haque - Senior Managing Partner - Norwest Venture Partners

- Senior Managing Partner - Norwest Venture Partners Kelly Perdew - Managing General Partner - Moonshots Capital

- Managing General Partner - Moonshots Capital Bryan Stolle - Founding Partner - Wildcat Venture Partners

NEW INDIVIDUAL LEADERSHIP AWARDS:

Through peer nominations, our executive winners were selected based on their track record of achieving goals, leadership skills, and ability to attract and retain talent.

SAAS MARKETING LEADER AWARD WINNERS

Michaela Dempsey - VP of Demand and Head of Marketing - Scout RFP

- VP of Demand and Head of Marketing - Scout RFP Meagen Eisenberg - Chief Marketing Officer - TripActions

- Chief Marketing Officer - TripActions Barbra Gago - Chief Marketing Officer - Miro

- Chief Marketing Officer - Miro Udi Ledergor - VP Marketing - Gong

Dan Visnick - Chief Marketing Officer - HoneyBook

SAAS CUSTOMER SUCCESS LEADER AWARD WINNERS

Lawton Ursrey - VP of Customer Success - UserIQ

- VP of Customer Success - UserIQ Andy Lyon - Director of Account Management Enterprise - ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg

All awards were presented at the 2019 APPEALIE SaaS Conference in San Francisco.

ABOUT APPEALIE

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.

Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™ and customer responses to APPEALIE's proprietary survey. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.

Similarly, our SaaS executive leadership and investor awards are selected based on peer nominations and proprietary survey responses.

Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.

https://appealie.com/

Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

SOURCE APPEALIE

Related Links

https://appealie.com

