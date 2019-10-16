2019 Semiconductor Lithography Opportunity Assessment for Advanced Electronics: Emerging EUV Lithography and Nanoimprint Lithography Technologies Will Propel Advanced Electronics

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Lithography: Opportunity Assessment for Advanced Electronics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This technology and innovation report offers insights on the ongoing developments in the semiconductor lithography industry. The scope of this research service focuses mainly on emerging lithography technologies, such as DUV (deep ultraviolet) and EUV (extreme UV) lithography which are opening up new avenues in the semiconductor industry as a promising alternative for conventional photolithography.



Semiconductors are the fundamental electronic components present in any electronic device and have evolved over time in terms of size and performance. At the core of semiconductors lies in the semiconductor lithography which has facilitated the miniaturization of electronic components. Advancements in lithography technologies with regards to light sources, photomasks, and photoresists have propelled the developments in the electronics sector. Major fabricators across the globe are deploying advanced lithography equipment in their manufacturing sites to meet the rising demand in memory, sensors, and integrated circuits.



This research service also offers insights on applications that might evolve in the next 5 to 6 years.



This report covers various lithography technologies and includes the following modules:

Overview of the semiconductor industry

Introduction to advanced lithography technologies

Factors influencing development and adoption: key drivers and challenges

Global trends and innovation indicators

Stakeholder Initiatives and Innovation profiles

The breadth of applications impacted

Strategic insights about the market and emerging trends

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Key Research Findings



2.0 Semiconductor Industry - An Overview

2.1 Evolution of the Semiconductor Industry

2.2 Impact of Moore's Law on the Semiconductor Supply Chain

2.3 Impact of Semiconductor Manufacturing on the Semiconductor Industry

2.4 Importance of Lithography in Semiconductor Manufacturing

2.5 Emerging Applications and Miniaturization of Circuits are Driving Semiconductor Lithography

2.6 Energy Efficiency and New Business Models Propel the Development of Semiconductor Lithography

2.7 High Investment Cost and Market Monopoly are Hampering the Growth of Semiconductor Lithography

2.8 Global Trends in Semiconductor Lithography



3.0 Advanced Semiconductor Lithography - Technology Landscape, Patent and Funding Scenario

3.1 Limitations of Optical Lithography

3.2 Features of Electron Beam, X-Ray, and Ion Beam Lithography Technologies

3.3 Features of DUV Lithography

3.4 Next-generation Lithography Technologies

3.5 Patent Publication Trends in Advanced Lithography

3.6 Key Patent Holders Driving Innovation in Advanced Lithography

3.7 Assessment of Global Semiconductor Foundries

3.8 Overview on Government Funding, Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Venture Funding in the Lithography Sector

3.9 Innovations in EUV Photomasks and EUV Lithography

3.10 Innovations from Global Lithography Equipment Manufacturers

3.11 Innovations in Photoresists and EUV Light Source will Propel Advanced Lithography

3.12 Multibeam and Holographic Lithography are the Emerging Lithography Technologies



4.0 Opportunities Assessment in Advanced Electronics Owing to Growth of the Lithography Industry

4.1 Application Diversity of Semiconductor Lithography

4.2 Market Share of Semiconductors and Emerging Industries Impacting Semiconductor Lithography

4.3 Advanced Semiconductor Lithography Propels Next-generation Memory Chips

4.4 Advanced Lithography is Driving the AI and Automotive Chipsets Segment

4.5 Telecom and Silicon Photonics are Evolving with Advancements in Semiconductor



5.0 Industry Contacts



