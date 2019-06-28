2019 Shanghai International STEAM Curriculum Developer Conference Coming in December

Registration channel was opened on 24th June and participants can upload their works in the designated channels of the organizing committee. The TOP100 participants who will be shortlisted for online evaluation by mass selection will be announced online on 10th Sep. The Top 48 who will be shortlisted for on-site evaluation will be announced online on 21st Oct. The TOP12 winners will give on-site presentation at the final conference.

Applicants are particularly enthusiastic after the opening of the registration. Many works with outstanding ideas have been received by the organizing committee.

STEAMEX believes that with the support of the community, the "Shanghai International STEAM Curriculum Developer Conference" will be the inspiration for STEAM education solutions. Here, through the analysis of many excellent course design ideas, implementation plans, and understandings, you can get a glimpse of the diversified content presented by STEAM education, gain new educational ideas, and accumulate rich curriculum design materials and teaching experience to achieve further upgrade.

