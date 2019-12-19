2019 Simulation & Analysis (S&A) Market Analysis Report - Includes Historic Market Data from 2009 and Growth Projections to 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Simulation & Analysis Market Analysis Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details measures of and forecasts for the US$6.5 billion Simulation & Analysis (S&A) market for the calendar year 2018 (the report is updated annually with market data for the previous calendar year). The report provides summary charts and analysis on the 2018 market segments for global S&A solution providers. This market is also known as the Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) market.



S&A solution provider analysis, including revenue growth, history, forecasts; market share and market presence; mergers and acquisitions; the impact of new providers; and analysis of S&A providers' revenue growth and histories are presented. Market growth projections from 2019 through 2023 and historical data back to 2009 are covered.



The report is updated annually with market data for the previous calendar year.



This 98-page report includes 38 key charts and tables on the S&A market and solution provider history and should be of interest to any managers involved in product development across all industry segments. People running simulation and analysis programs or evaluating S&A solutions should also consider purchasing this report and other reports in the author PLM Market Report series. PLM solution providers and a financial analyst will gain valuable insights to the S&A market.



Who Might be Interested?

Executives who need a concise view of the global PLM market

Engineering analysts

PLM software and service providers

Industrial companies looking to invest in PLM solutions

Financial planners and analysts

Mergers and acquisitions specialists

Corporate librarians

Academic institutes

Key Topics Covered



Introduction



Market Definition

PLM Solution Market Segments

PLM Market Analysis

Measuring the PLM Market

The Effect of Exchange Rates

Update on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

Measuring PLM Market Growth

Forecast Assumptions

Simulation and Analysis Segment of the PLM Market

Trends Impacting the S&A Market

Overview

Segmenting the S&A Market

Technology Trends in the S&A Market

Overview



PLM Integration and Product Innovation Platforms



Digitalization and PLM



Digital Thread and Digital Twin



Model-Based Systems Engineering



Physics-Based System Simulation and Co-Simulation



Data and Model Interoperability Standards



Simulation Process & Data Management



Simulation, Analysis & Validation Governance



Cloud Computing and Software as a Service (SaaS)



Generative Design



The Democratization of Simulation

Solution Providers Respond to the Demand

Comprehensive S&A Platforms



Smaller but Key Emerging Players in MBSE

Current author SDSD Practice Research

S&A Market - Results and Forecast

S&A Industry Analysis

S&A Geographic Analysis

Solution Provider Analysis

The S&A Competitive Landscape

S&A Providers Analysis

Selected S&A Solution Provider Descriptions

ANSYS



MathWorks



Dassault Systmes



Siemens PLM Software



Altair



MSC Software (Hexagon MI)



ESI Group



Cybernet Systems



Autodesk



Livermore Software Technology Corporation (LSTC)



BETA CAE Systems



COMSOL Group



Gamma Technologies

Companies No Longer Listed and Tracked as Top-10

CD-adapco



Exa Corporation

Conclusion



