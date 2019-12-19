2019 Simulation & Analysis (S&A) Market Analysis Report - Includes Historic Market Data from 2009 and Growth Projections to 2023
DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Simulation & Analysis Market Analysis Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report details measures of and forecasts for the US$6.5 billion Simulation & Analysis (S&A) market for the calendar year 2018 (the report is updated annually with market data for the previous calendar year). The report provides summary charts and analysis on the 2018 market segments for global S&A solution providers. This market is also known as the Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) market.
S&A solution provider analysis, including revenue growth, history, forecasts; market share and market presence; mergers and acquisitions; the impact of new providers; and analysis of S&A providers' revenue growth and histories are presented. Market growth projections from 2019 through 2023 and historical data back to 2009 are covered.
The report is updated annually with market data for the previous calendar year.
This 98-page report includes 38 key charts and tables on the S&A market and solution provider history and should be of interest to any managers involved in product development across all industry segments. People running simulation and analysis programs or evaluating S&A solutions should also consider purchasing this report and other reports in the author PLM Market Report series. PLM solution providers and a financial analyst will gain valuable insights to the S&A market.
Who Might be Interested?
- Executives who need a concise view of the global PLM market
- Engineering analysts
- PLM software and service providers
- Industrial companies looking to invest in PLM solutions
- Financial planners and analysts
- Mergers and acquisitions specialists
- Corporate librarians
- Academic institutes
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
Market Definition
- PLM Solution Market Segments
PLM Market Analysis
- Measuring the PLM Market
- The Effect of Exchange Rates
- Update on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)
- Measuring PLM Market Growth
- Forecast Assumptions
Simulation and Analysis Segment of the PLM Market
- Trends Impacting the S&A Market
- Overview
- Segmenting the S&A Market
- Technology Trends in the S&A Market
- Overview
- PLM Integration and Product Innovation Platforms
- Digitalization and PLM
- Digital Thread and Digital Twin
- Model-Based Systems Engineering
- Physics-Based System Simulation and Co-Simulation
- Data and Model Interoperability Standards
- Simulation Process & Data Management
- Simulation, Analysis & Validation Governance
- Cloud Computing and Software as a Service (SaaS)
- Generative Design
- The Democratization of Simulation
- Solution Providers Respond to the Demand
- Comprehensive S&A Platforms
- Smaller but Key Emerging Players in MBSE
- Current author SDSD Practice Research
S&A Market - Results and Forecast
- S&A Industry Analysis
- S&A Geographic Analysis
Solution Provider Analysis
- The S&A Competitive Landscape
- S&A Providers Analysis
- Selected S&A Solution Provider Descriptions
- ANSYS
- MathWorks
- Dassault Systmes
- Siemens PLM Software
- Altair
- MSC Software (Hexagon MI)
- ESI Group
- Cybernet Systems
- Autodesk
- Livermore Software Technology Corporation (LSTC)
- BETA CAE Systems
- COMSOL Group
- Gamma Technologies
- Companies No Longer Listed and Tracked as Top-10
- CD-adapco
- Exa Corporation
Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
- 3DSIM
- Accelrys
- Altair
- ANSYS
- Autodesk
- AutoForm
- AVEVA
- AVL
- BETA CAE Systems
- Carriots
- CD-adapco
- CE
- CLK Design Automation
- Componeering
- Computational Engineering International
- COMSOL Group
- Cybernet Systems
- Dassault Systmes
- DatapointLabs
- Datawatch
- Dynardo
- EASA
- ESI Group
- ESTECO
- Exa Corporation
- Gamma Technologies
- Granta Design
- IGE+XAO
- KPIT medini Technologies
- Livermore Software Technology Corporation (LSTC)
- MathWorks
- MODELIS
- Modelon
- MSC Software (Hexagon MI)
- Multiscale Design Systems
- Mller-Elektronik
- nCode
- NM Group
- nterCAX
- OPTIS
- Phoenix Integration
- Realtime Technology AG
- Red Cedar
- Ricardo,
- Romax
- Runtime Design Automation
- Scilab Enterprises
- Senvol
- Siemens PLM Software
- SIMPACK
- SIMSOLID
- TOP CAE
- VCollab
- VIRES Simulationtechnologie GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x0cr5j
