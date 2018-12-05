2019 SME International Directors and Member Council Representatives Take Office

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to its five officers of the Board of Directors, SME has installed eight international directors to serve on the governing body of the organization. Elected by the entire voting membership of SME, the directors began their terms this month.

2019 SME officers:

Mark L. Michalski , MKS Instruments, retired (2019 SME president)

, MKS Instruments, retired (2019 SME president) Susan M. Smyth , PhD, FSME, General Motors, retired (2019 SME president-elect)

, PhD, FSME, General Motors, retired (2019 SME president-elect) Michael D. Packer , FSME, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co. (2019 SME vice president)

, FSME, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co. (2019 SME vice president) Dianne Chong , PhD, FSME, The Boeing Co., retired (2019 SME treasurer)

, PhD, FSME, The Boeing Co., retired (2019 SME treasurer) James W. Schlusemann , Prosperia International (2019 SME secretary)

2019 SME international directors:

Winston F. Erevelles , PhD, St. Mary's University (2018-19)

, PhD, (2018-19) Vincent W. Howell Sr. , FSME, CMfgE, Corning Inc. (retired) (2019-20)

, FSME, CMfgE, Corning Inc. (retired) (2019-20) Thomas R. Kurfess , PhD, FSME, PE, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (2018 SME president)

, PhD, FSME, PE, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (2018 SME president) Dean S. Phillips , LINK Systems (2018-19)

, LINK Systems (2018-19) Ralph L. Resnick , FSME, National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining; America Makes (2018-19)

, FSME, National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining; America Makes (2018-19) Steven R. Schmid , PhD, FSME, PE, University of Notre Dame ; National Science Foundation (2019-20)

, PhD, FSME, PE, ; National Science Foundation (2019-20) Rebecca R. Taylor , The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (2019-20)

, The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (2019-20) Albert J. Wavering, FSME, National Institute of Standards and Technology (2019-20)

The 2019 SME Member Council has also assumed their offices. The council works to recognize and meet the needs of members and counsel SME leadership on effective membership recruitment, retention and engagement.

2019 SME Member Council:

Chair

Edye S. Buchanan , CMfgT, BriskHeat Corp.

Chair-Elect

Brett A. Peters , PhD, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Immediate Past Chair

Jason B. Jones , PhD, Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies

Council Representatives

Vesna Cota , Tyco Electronics Canada ULC

, Tyco Electronics Canada ULC Melissa T. Dochter , Schneider Electric

, Schneider Electric John Kovalchuck , LSME, CMfgE, Macomb Community College

LSME, CMfgE, Lonnie J. Love , PhD, FSME, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

PhD, FSME, Oak Ridge National Laboratory Kyle M. Riegel , United Equipment Accessories

United Equipment Accessories William R. "Will" Sniadack , Metso Flow Control USA

, Metso Flow Control Brock T. Strunk , Epic Aircraft

, Epic Aircraft Phillip S. "Phil" Waldrop, PhD, LSME, Georgia Southern University (retired)

Applications from SME members interested in consideration for Board or Member Council seats must submit applications before Feb. 15, 2019.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 85 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through an education foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

