2019 Solidified ID Experts' Number One Standing in Data Breach Response Services

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ID Experts, the leading pure-play data breach and identity protection services privacy technology company, released a summary of its 2019 performance, highlighting impressive growth and technology advancements by the leading breach services provider.

"2019 was a breakout year for ID Experts in which we solidified our position in data breach services, made tremendous progress on our new market channel efforts and scaled our technology to support millions of consumers," commented ID Experts President and CEO Tom Kelly. "I'm proud that we are a trusted provider to major organizations across the private and public sectors, protecting the identities and privacy of over 40 million American consumers."

Key 2019 results show ID Experts:

Attained #1 market standing in data breach response services.

Protected over 40 million consumers.

Was retained by over 100 Fortune 500-sized organizations with a 98% retention rate.

Grew commercial business by 175%, serving technology, healthcare, finance and higher education sectors – while maintaining dominant share in government data breach services.

Made significant progress toward diversifying channels for reaching consumers into strategic partners and employee benefits brokers.

Signed several strategic partner agreements with major consumer organizations, including one in financial services that will add over 5 million consumers to our platform.

Disrupted market by making complete deep and dark web scanning features available to consumers for free across our channels.

Launched the first social media privacy product, SocialSentry™, which includes the ability for consumers to delete malicious content, including malware and scams.

More than doubled the number of employee benefits consultants and brokers selling ID Experts identity and privacy protection services.

Maintained Net Promoter Score of 65 – an exceptional rate of customer satisfaction and referral in the industry.

Featured in Fox Business, CyberScoop, Morning Consult, Parent Herald, Tech.pinions, BenefitsPRO, Portland Business Journal, GovExec and Yahoo Finance, among others.

As noted, in 2019 ID Experts rolled out key new features to their members, including the SocialSentry social media privacy and fraud protection features, which scan users' online properties for account impersonation or takeover; malicious content or links; scams or fraud; and content that is violent, obscene or otherwise threatening. Additionally, in August, ID Experts made its CyberScan™ dark web scanning service available to all members, enabling for all users the most complete capabilities for scanning the surface, deep and dark layers of the web for any compromised PII – before it's exploited by criminals.

Looking into 2020, the cyber threats facing organizations continue to put everyday consumers' identities at risk while their data privacy continues to erode. ID Experts is well positioned with the industry's best technology platform to offer best-of-breed identity and privacy protection products, and to maintain its #1 position in data breach services, while significantly expanding its footprint with key strategic partners and in the employee benefits channel.

About ID Experts

ID Experts® is the leading pure-play data breach and identity protection services privacy technology company. MyIDCare™, its flagship digital privacy and identity protection product, is built on a secure, SaaS cloud-native platform that utilizes an agile delivery system. As the largest provider of identity protection services to the U.S. government and a trusted provider to Fortune 500-sized companies and millions of Americans, ID Experts delivers lasting peace of mind from privacy cyber risks.

SOURCE ID Experts