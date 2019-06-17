2019 S.P.R.O.W.T. Scholarship for California Women Now Open for Applications
Dr. Christa Clark is honored to offer the $2,500 "Supporting & Promoting Real Opportunities for Women to Thrive" scholarship for a third year.
Jun 17, 2019, 08:31 ET
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Bay plastic surgeon Christa Clark, MD, FACS is pleased to announce that the third annual S.P.R.O.W.T. (Supporting & Promoting Real Opportunities for Women to Thrive) Scholarship is now accepting applications. The scholarship was created in 2017 to support and encourage California women who are pursuing a non-traditional path to higher education.
"Many women want to further their education, embark on a new career path, or earn their first college degree later in life, but returning to school while balancing responsibilities such as family or a full-time job can be challenging," states Dr. Clark. "The S.P.R.O.W.T. scholarship is designed to help women like this on their educational journey and I am pleased to offer it for a third year."
The S.P.R.O.W.T. Scholarship is open to all female non-traditional students who reside in California and who currently attend or plan to attend a higher education institution within the state. Examples include women who are working full-time in addition to attending school, have children or other dependents at home, part-time students, and those who do not have a high school diploma.
Eligible students are invited to apply on Dr. Clark's website now through the application deadline of August 30. The scholarship amount of $2,500 will be awarded directly to the student as a cash prize and is to be used toward tuition and fees, supplies, technology, transportation costs, and other education-related expenses.
More information about the S.P.R.O.W.T. Scholarship and the digital scholarship application form can be found at granitebaycosmetic.com/sprowt-scholarship/.
"I wish all applicants the very best of luck," states Dr. Clark. "It's a pleasure to help fellow California women achieve their goals, and I look forward to awarding the 2019 scholarship."
About Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery: Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery is a full-service plastic surgery center and medical spa located at 5220 Douglas Blvd, Granite Bay, CA 95746. Stanford trained, board certified plastic surgeon Christa Clark, MD, FACS performs a full range of cosmetic surgery procedures for the breast, body and face. For more information, visit granitebaycosmetic.com.
Media Contact: Susan Goodrich, 916.242.2662
SOURCE Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery
