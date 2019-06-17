2019 S.P.R.O.W.T. Scholarship for California Women Now Open for Applications

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Bay plastic surgeon Christa Clark, MD, FACS is pleased to announce that the third annual S.P.R.O.W.T. (Supporting & Promoting Real Opportunities for Women to Thrive) Scholarship is now accepting applications. The scholarship was created in 2017 to support and encourage California women who are pursuing a non-traditional path to higher education.

The SPROWT Scholarship for women was created in 2017 by Dr. Christa Clark. Dr. Clark awarding the 2018 scholarship funds to winner Nicole Brevin.

"Many women want to further their education, embark on a new career path, or earn their first college degree later in life, but returning to school while balancing responsibilities such as family or a full-time job can be challenging," states Dr. Clark. "The S.P.R.O.W.T. scholarship is designed to help women like this on their educational journey and I am pleased to offer it for a third year."

The S.P.R.O.W.T. Scholarship is open to all female non-traditional students who reside in California and who currently attend or plan to attend a higher education institution within the state. Examples include women who are working full-time in addition to attending school, have children or other dependents at home, part-time students, and those who do not have a high school diploma.

Eligible students are invited to apply on Dr. Clark's website now through the application deadline of August 30. The scholarship amount of $2,500 will be awarded directly to the student as a cash prize and is to be used toward tuition and fees, supplies, technology, transportation costs, and other education-related expenses.

More information about the S.P.R.O.W.T. Scholarship and the digital scholarship application form can be found at granitebaycosmetic.com/sprowt-scholarship/.

"I wish all applicants the very best of luck," states Dr. Clark. "It's a pleasure to help fellow California women achieve their goals, and I look forward to awarding the 2019 scholarship."

About Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery: Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery is a full-service plastic surgery center and medical spa located at 5220 Douglas Blvd, Granite Bay, CA 95746. Stanford trained, board certified plastic surgeon Christa Clark, MD, FACS performs a full range of cosmetic surgery procedures for the breast, body and face. For more information, visit granitebaycosmetic.com.

