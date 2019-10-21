2019 Startup Success Virtual Conference by SCORE Will Educate Thousands of Entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of entrepreneurs and small business owners across the country are scheduled to attend the Startup Success Virtual Conference, hosted by SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses, and sponsored by FedEx. Being held Oct. 24 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET, the Small Business Success Virtual Conference recreates a real-life conference experience without the inconvenience of traveling. Live programming will include keynote speeches by business experts, one-on-one business mentoring, networking chat rooms and exhibitor booths.

This event will occur live and at no cost for all participants, who can stop by for any portion of the online event. Sessions will be recorded, and the virtual environment will be archived for future access.

"Today's entrepreneurs are faced with the tough challenges of finding new customers, raising capital and hiring the right team," said Bridget Weston, CEO of SCORE. "20% of startups fail in their first year, and half don't survive their first five years. We believe education and resources can increase those survival rates. This conference connects entrepreneurs with industry experts, and showcases the most effective techniques to help entrepreneurs start on the right track and thrive."

"FedEx is proud to sponsor this event because we believe in the power of small businesses," said Brie Carere, EVP and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at FedEx Corp. "Through our business, we connect people and possibilities around the world, and I hope that's exactly what entrepreneurs gain from the small business resources this conference offers – possibilities."

Nine webinars will cover a variety of topics relevant to current and aspiring small-business owners. Register here for featured sessions, which will include:

Keynote: Building an E-commerce Based Small Business

12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT; Presented by FedEx

Brie Carere, EVP and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at FedEx Corp

An Easier Way to Prepare Your Business Plan: The Business Model Canvas

1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT; Presented by SCORE

Coach Your Team to Success

1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT; Presented by Google

The Ultimate Formula for Making More Sales by Mastering Social Media Marketing

2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT; Presented by John Lawson

What You Need to Know About Franchise Ownership

2 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. PT; Presented by FranNet

Access to Capital 101: Funding Options to Start and Grow Your Business

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT; Presented by Small Business Majority

Disaster Preparedness and Continuity for your Business

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT; Presented by Kimco Realty

The Financial Dashboard: Your Key to Small Business Success

4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT; Sponsored by FedEx; Presented by Dawn Fotopulous

The Value of Communication When Starting Your Business & Beyond

4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT; Presented by Chris Atley

This virtual conference is the seventh of its kind hosted by SCORE, with the National Small Business Week Virtual Conference in May 2019 having drawn more than 9,000 attendees. Post-event survey respondents reported that the May conference helped them, with one person commenting:

"This is an excellent conference. It is well organized and informative with professional presenters. I am retired and I live on fixed income. Normally, to attend a conference costs at least $1,000. I can attend this conference from the privacy of my home. It is cost-effective. It is obvious that SCORE and sponsors believe that small businesses and their owners are important, because great detail has been used to plan this conference to meet the needs of small-business owners."

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 11,000 volunteer business experts provide free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to clients in 300 chapters nationwide. In 2018, SCORE volunteers helped to create 32,387 new businesses and 103,300 non-owner jobs.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, or on volunteering with SCORE, visit SCORE at www.score.org . Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter for the latest small business news and updates.

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.

