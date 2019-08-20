2019 Study: How 5G Will Affect Healthcare - Telemedicine has Enormous Potential but is Underutilized
The scope of this study begins with the definition of 5G and goes on to describe its potential uses and how those are likely to affect healthcare. The Internet of Things (IoT) and the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) will be described. This will be followed by chapters focusing on the impact of 5G on providers, hospital systems, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies and telehealth.
The report will wrap up with summaries of several companies that are key players in the technological launch of 5G systems, as well as companies marketing products for the application of 5G wireless in healthcare - products such as wireless medical devices, electronic health records (EHR) and remote surgical equipment. In addition, pharmaceutical companies are harvesting Big Data from wireless applications to make drug development and clinical testing more efficient; this too will be described in this report.
This report is intended to enlighten manufacturers, product suppliers, healthcare providers, hospital systems, and suppliers and consumers of telehealth services on the reasons why 5G is likely to revolutionize healthcare. The intended audience also includes hospital system CEOs, provider groups, payer groups and investment firms working in the sector.
The report includes:
- Introduction to 5G and its significant impact on healthcare
- A look at the relation between 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) with digital transformation
- Examination of challenges posed by current healthcare systems
- Information on telemedicine and its potential in mental healthcare and remote patient monitoring
- Profiles of the major players in the market, including Capsule Technologies, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co, Intel Corp, and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
Chapter 2 What is 5G?
- Fifth Generation of Network Architecture
- 5G Rollout Timeline
Chapter 3 Challenges Posed by Current Healthcare Systems
- Not Data Driven
- Lack of Personalized Medicine
- Unequal Accessibility
- Wasteful and Expensive
- Errors and Prevention Failures
- Shortage of Trained Personnel
Chapter 4 Factors Affecting Health Ecosystems' Digital Transformation
- Collaboration Between Hospital Systems, Healthcare Providers and Device Makers
- Updating Inter connectivity is Vital to Making a Significant Leap Forward
- Shortage of IT Experts in the Healthcare Ecosystem
- Security, Privacy and a Lack of Trust
- The Need for Training to Manage Data and Access Critical Digital Applications
- Need for More Rapid Update and Modification of Regulations
- Factors Driving and Restraining Implementation of 5G in IoMT
- Interoperability
- 5G Is Not a Cure-All for What Ails Healthcare Ecosystems
Chapter 5 Impact of 5G on Providers
- Impact on Patient Mix and Office Layout
- The Need for Knowledge of Basic Information and Communication Technologies (ICT)
- Physicians Are Not Traditionally Technology First-Movers
- Promoting Practice Changes
- Achieving More Patient-Centric Care
- Who Owns the Patient Relationship? Provider or Payer?
Chapter 6 Impact of 5G on Hospital Systems
- Developing a Healthcare Digital Strategy
- 5G as a Driver of Value-Based Healthcare (VBHC)
- Rush University Medical Center Working With AT&T for First 5G Wireless Network in a U.S. Hospital
- Electronic Health Records (EHRs)
- U.S. Government Continues to Push Adoption of EHR
- European Commission Adopts Recommendation on a European EHR Exchange Format
- Increased Use of Remote Surgery with Haptic Feedback
- Improving Emergency Services
- Potential to Make Cyber attacks Worse
Chapter 7 Impact of 5G on Medical Device Companies
- Key Factors Affecting Medtech Companies
- Too Many Unmanaged Devices in Healthcare Systems
- Needed: A Shift in How Medtechs Develop Products
- Maintaining Trust in a Digital Age
- The Entrepreneurial World of Connected Wearables
- Wearables, Smartphones and Data Mining
Chapter 8 Impact of 5G on Pharmaceutical Companies
- How Drug Discovery Used to Be
- Use of AI and Algorithms to Look for Patterns
- Increasing Investment, But Challenges Abound
Chapter 9 Telemedicine: Enormous Potential but Underutilized
- Physician Credentialing Vital to Telemedicine Success
- CMS Expands Reimbursement for Remote Patient Monitoring
- InTouch Health and Telemedicine
- InTouch Expands into Telehealth
- InTouch Collaborates with Intuitive Surgical
- Why is Telemedicine Underutilized?
- Policy Deficiencies and Organizational Barriers
- Lack of Clinical Champions
- Lack of IT Teletechnician Champions
- Technological Barriers
- U.S. DOD and Remote Surgery on the Battlefield
- Using Telemedicine to Fill the Gap in Mental Healthcare
- Remote Monitoring for Patients with Chronic Diseases
- 5G to Positively Impact Senior Care and Housing
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Biovista Technologies
- Capsule Technologies
- Ericsson Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Insilico Medicine Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- Intouch Health
- Korea Telecom
- Livongo
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
List of Tables
Table 1: Selected Events in Global 5G Deployment Timeline
Table 2: Selected Countries, Wireless Operators and 5G Launch Dates
Table 3: 5G and IoMT Enablers and Challengers
Table 4: Selected Cyberattacks on Healthcare Systems, Payers and Companies
Table 5: Selected Companies Working in Connected Wearables
Table 6: Capsule Technologies: Company Developments
Table 7: Ericsson Inc.: Company Developments
Table 8: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.: Company Developments
Table 9: Intel Corp.: Company Developments
Table 10: Korea Telecom: Company Developments
Table 11: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.: Company Developments
Table 12: Acronyms Used in This Report
List of Figures
Figure 1: From 1G to 4G
Figure 2: 5G's Impact on Primary Care Physicians
Figure 3: Porter's Equation for Value-Based Healthcare (VBHC)
Figure 4: A Potential Stroke Intervention Scenario on a 5G Network
Figure 5: Data Flow from Wearable Devices to Remote DSPS
Figure 6: Traditional Drug Discovery Cycle
