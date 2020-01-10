2019 Study of Tobacco Harm Reduction Policies, Worldwide

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tobacco Harm Reduction Policies Country-By-Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The approach to harm reduction around the world is diverse, and whilst some countries have welcomed the concept, many others in fact restrict the use of reduced-risk nicotine-containing products (including e-cigarettes) - with some banning them completely.

This report provides an overview of selected countries from around the world, with a specific focus on harm-reduction policy in relation to tobacco use.

Countries Covered



Brazil

China

Egypt

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Nigeria

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Turkey

UK

United Arab Emirates

US

