2019 Study: The Impact of Nanomaterials on the Performance of Medical Implants

This research service (RS) is a study on the impact of the nanomaterials on the performance of the medical implants.



Innovations in the surface technology of different medical implants have been detailed. The RS will focus on the drivers and challenges in the industry. Emerging growth opportunities and IP activity in the area of the medical implant industry employing nanotechnology have also been discussed.

Medical implants are devices implanted inside a human body to restore body function or monitor and treat chronic conditions. Driven by the rapid advances in the scientific development, rising demand for a high quality of life, and increasing ageing population and chronic diseases, the medical implant market is growing consistently.



Medical implants also pose a physical risk on account of implant failure. Failure of implants burden the patients physically, financially, and emotionally. The success rate of the implants can be improved by exploiting nanomaterials and nano topography to modify the surface features, which interact with the surrounding tissue.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Summary of Nanotechnology in Medical Implant Innovation Ecosystem

1.4 Surface Modification with Nanomaterials will Augment the Performance of Medical Implants



2. Technology Snapshot

2.1 Medical Implants Help in Improving the Quality of Life of a Patient

2.2 Medical Implants Can be Categorized According to its Purpose

2.3 Failure of Medical Implants is a Major Concern Among Patients and Physicians

2.4 Role of Nanotechnology on the Success of Implant

2.5 Impact of the Features of Nanotechnology on the Performance of Medical Implants

2.6 Risks Associated with the Use of Nanoparticles in Medical Implants

2.7 Technology Segmentation Based on the Nature of the Nano-feature on the Implant Surface

2.8 Surface Modification Techniques to Introduce Nano-features on the Surface of the Implant



3. Medical Implants - Industry Overview and Trends Assessment

3.1 Rising Demand for Medical Implants with Better Osseointegration

3.2 Use of Nanomaterials Drives the Medical Implant Industry Toward Success

3.3 Impact of Key Market Drivers and Challenges, 2019, Global

3.4 Pace of Market Consolidation is Very High Worldwide

3.5 Recent Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Medical Implant Industry - Orthopedic Implant Companies in the US and Europe Regions

3.6 Recent Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Medical Implant Industry - Orthopedic Implant Companies in the US

3.7 Recent Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Medical Implant Industry - Dental Implant Companies

3.8 Geographical Distribution of the Key Participants in the Implant Industry Exploiting Nanotechnology



4. Technology Profiles

4.1.1 Non-drug Eluting Nano coated Stent

4.2 Technology Segment - Nanoparticles

4.2.1 Nano-thin Surface Coating of Hydroxyapatite on Implants

4.2.2 Phosphorous-rich Coating of Dental and Orthopedic Implants

4.2.3 Nano-scale Topography for Faster Bone Healing

4.3 Technology Segment - Nanotopography

4.3.1 Anodized Nanostructured Surface for Tissue Integration

4.3.2 Nanostructures Augment Fibrin Network Formation and Mineralization

4.3.3 Hybrid Surface with Nano-scale Features for Aesthetic Outcome

4.3.4 Breast Implant with Nanotextured Surface

4.3.5 Nano-porous Synthetic

4.4 Technology Segment - Nanostructures

4.4.1 Nanotubes for Better Bone ell Attachment



5. Growth Opportunities in the Medical Implant Industry

5.1 Need for Technology Innovations and Commercial Implants in Low and Middle-Income Countries

5.2 Need to Employ Nanotechnology in more Medical Implants to Improve Performance

5.3 Key Conclusions and Strategic Recommendations



6. Intellectual Property Landscape of Medical Implants Employing Nanotechnology

6.1 IP Activity Indicates the Growing Interest of the Medical Implant Industry in Nanotechnology

6.2 Key Patents to Check



7. Key Industry Participants

7.1 Database of Key Industry Participants



