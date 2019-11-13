2019 Texas Drunk Driving Law Practice Guide Debuts

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis, the world's leading publisher of legal, regulatory, and business information & analytics has debuted the 2019 version of the practice guide for Texas Drunk Driving Law. The latest edition was authored by managing attorney Joseph F. Hoelscher II of San Antonio-based law firm — Hoelscher Gebbia Cepeda PLLC. Hoelscher is a decorated DWI and intoxication offense attorney who specializes in family and criminal defense law.

The new edition of LexisNexis Practice Guide: Texas Drunk Driving Law gives practitioners a step-by-step guide for how to apply 2019 drunk driving laws in the state of Texas. It provides readers with a comprehensive analysis essential for trial practice, backed by extensive research in state and federal law cases, rules, and statutes.

According to the LexisNexis website, "This indispensable guidebook for maintaining a successful DWI practice contains numerous sample forms, helpful practice tips, and authoritative resources. Included in the 2019 edition are new chapters on retrograde extrapolation, federal DWI, felony DWI, intoxication assault, intoxication manslaughter, concurrent civil litigation, the related family law case, and the consequences for undocumented aliens and noncitizens."

This is the third year that Hoelscher has authored the annual guide. He holds three graduate degrees from St. Mary's University and Baylor School of Law. Many of his high-profile civil and criminal cases have been covered by outlets such as Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen, The New York Daily News, The Washington Times and America's Most Wanted.

Hoelscher has over 15 years of experience in competitive oral argument and public speaking, including award-winning experience teaching at both the high school and university level. He has competed internationally, appearing on the BBC, and his students have ranked in the top 10 in the United States, both in high school and college, in various debate events.

When asked about his work on the Texas Drunk Driving Law practice guide, he said, "Driving while intoxicated is a complex issue with nuances that are regularly changing. This 2019 edition of the Texas Drunk Driving Law practice guide gives readers a comprehensive look at how the laws have evolved and how they can be implemented in court. It's a must-read for law students and practicing attorneys."

The 2019 LexisNexis Practice Guide: Texas Drunk Driving Law is available for purchase for mobile phones, e-readers, and hard copy for $285 on the LexisNexis website.

About Hoelscher Gebbia Cepeda PLLC

Hoelscher Gebbia Cepeda PLLC has been recognized as a Top Criminal Defense Firm and featured in local and state media. Our attorneys have been recognized among the Best Family Lawyers in San Antonio, Best Criminal Defense Attorneys, and Best DWI Lawyers by our peers and independent organizations. Additionally, each of our named partners has been featured in the media locally, throughout Texas, and nationally. For more information, please visit https://www.hgclaw.com .

