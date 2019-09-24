2019 the Year of Awards for Intellect GTB (iGTB) Clients: Exclusive Sponsor of the Eighth Annual Transaction Banking Awards Ceremony

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, the fastest growing Fintech product company with CAGR of more than 24% over the past four years, today congratulates its many clients who have won awards in 2019. As a mark of honouring and appreciating their award-winning clients, iGTB is supporting the Eighth Annual Transaction Banking Awards ceremony, run independently by the renowned Global Finance banking magazine, to be held at the "Gherkin" in London on 25 September, 2019, during Sibos London.

iGTB clients have won over 34 prestigious awards during 2019, from various recognized industry bodies as well as especially Global Finance. iGTB congratulate all the winners, including Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, HSBC, ANZ Bank, Santander, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Qatar National Bank, Lloyds Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, Hong Leong Bank Berhad, Arab Bank, and more.

"At iGTB, we believe continuous innovation is the key to empowering customers become market leaders. Hence, we have been leveraging our 25 years of domain expertise and focused investments in future-embracing functional innovations as well as technologies like APIs/Open Banking and AI/Machine Learning, so that we are geared for new and changing needs of banks and end customers alike," said Manish Maakan, CEO, iGTB. "We are pleased to be the exclusive sponsor for these prestigious awards."

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd., a global leader when it comes to applying true digital technology, is the world's first financial tech company that covers the entire spectrum of banking and insurance needs with its wide suite of products. It does so via its four lines of business, namely, iGCB (Global Consumer Banking), iGTB (Global Transaction Banking), iRTM (Risk, Treasury and Markets) and iSEEC (Insurance Software). With over 25 years of deep domain expertise, today Intellect is a brand name that progressive financial institutions look to for their digital needs, and for digital transformation initiatives.

Intellect pioneered design thinking for cutting-edge banking and insurance products and solutions, with that being the company's salient differentiator when enabling digital transformation. FinTech 8012, the world's first design centre for financial technology, reflects Intellect's commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, such that the growing need for digital transformation may be aptly addressed and answered. Intellect generates annual revenues of more than USD 169 million, by serving more than 240 customers through offices in 40+ countries, with a diverse workforce of more than 4,000 solution architects, domain specialists, and technology experts in key financial hubs around the world. For further information about the company and the various solutions it offers, please visit www.intellectdesign.com

