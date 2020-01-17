2019 Tourism To Japan Breaks All-Time Record

Japan is one of the most hottest travel destinations of 2020 with cities and regions across the country appearing on some of the most prestigious "Where to Go" Lists of the year, including: Tokyo in the New York Times' annual list of "52 Places to Go"; Tohoku in National Geographic's list of best trips to take in 2020; and Okinawa in Condé Nast Traveler's list of "20 Best Places to Go in 2020."

2020 is the year that the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held in Japan, and to celebrate the festivities year-round, the Japan National Tourism Organization has developed the "Your Japan 2020" campaign. Launched on January 1, the "Your Japan 2020" campaign runs through December 31, and offers international travelers a variety of unforgettable experiences and deals nationwide, including exclusive public openings, Japan-first special events, complimentary domestic flights, significant discounts on international flights, and more.

"Through the 'Your Japan 2020' campaign, we are encouraging international travelers to visit more off-the-beaten path destinations and partake in truly remarkable experiences all year long," continued Ise. "Tourism to Japan has grown significantly year over year, and 2020 is projected to be our best year yet."

ABOUT JAPAN NATIONAL TOURISM ORGANIZATION (JNTO)

As the official tourism board of Japan, JNTO is involved in a wide range of promotional activities to encourage international travelers to visit Japan. Through a variety of campaigns and initiatives, JNTO is inspiring more American travelers to visit Tokyo, Kyoto and beyond.

For more information about travel to Japan, visit JNTO on its Website , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To contact the New York office of Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) directly, please e-mail jntonyc_press@jnto.go.jp or call 212-757-5641.

SOURCE Japan National Tourism Organization