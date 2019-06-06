2019 Trends® in Agricultural Land & Lease Values

The Trends® report predominantly covers land value activity for the prior year. Janie Gatzman, ARA, who with Tiffany Holmes, ARA Co-Chairs the highly regarded publication, stated, "Overall most agricultural land classes remained stable throughout California in 2018, with strong and stable trends notably in the premium wine grape vineyard and tree nut orchard markets." She went on to add that the impacts of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) are becoming more apparent, particularly in Central and Southern San Joaquin Valley land markets. Gatzman authored the statewide perspective article that is included in the report entitled '2018: Stability Reins. But SGMA is Coming…'

Trends® in Agricultural Land & Lease Values includes nine regions, covering all of California and Nevada. Each region features an editorial overview, Land and Lease Value charts organized by geographic area and land use, and Historical Value charts and graphs. It is a widely used resource tool in the industry and the only one of its kind that provides this type of comprehensive data. A water article was added to this year's report entitled 'Four Steps to Analyzing Water Risks' which has proven to be very timely information given the impending impacts of SGMA.

Trends® in Agricultural Land and Lease Values is published annually by the California Chapter, ASFMRA and is available in both hard copy and PDF formats. Orders may be placed through the California Chapter web site at www.calasfmra.com.

The California Chapter, ASFMRA was chartered in 1949 as an affiliate of the national ASFMRA organization and is the second largest chapter in the US. It is a not-for-profit mutual benefit corporation under California law and supports the educational, ethical and professional standards set by ASFMRA.

SOURCE California Chapter, ASFMRA

