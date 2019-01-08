2019 Urology Residency Match Results To Be Released This Week

BALTIMORE, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- January 18 is Match Day for the 2019 Urology Residency Match Program. On Match Day, hundreds of medical students from the United States, and around the world, will learn which location and U.S. urology residency program they will train for the next five years.

"The American Urological Association (AUA) has overseen the Urology Match on behalf of the Society of Academic Urologists for more than 30 years," said AUA President Robert C. Flanigan, MD, FACS. "We are honored to be a part of this life-changing event and look forward to learning more about the talented men and women who are ready to begin their careers in urology."

The AUA anticipates a higher percentage of accredited urology residency programs participating in this year's Match than in 2018. Results of the Urology Residency Match are closely watched as they can predict future changes in the urology workforce. View reports from previous Urology Residency Matches.

Letters to Match applicants will be emailed Friday morning. The AUA will take to social media to share the results of the Match and encourage those who matched, as well as current urology residents, program directors and others to take part in the excitement on social media using #AUAMatch, #UroRes and #MatchDaySelfie.

For more information about the Urology Match visit: https://www.auanet.org/education/auauniversity/for-residents/urology-and-specialty-matches



About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 21,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Media Contact

Christine Frey, AUA

410-689-3731, cfrey@AUAnet.org

SOURCE American Urological Association

Related Links

http://www.AUAnet.org

