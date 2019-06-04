2019 U.S. Open Championship at Pebble Beach Logo is Ready for a National TV Audience from June 10-16 via Fox Sports

"Having been awarded the U.S. Open Championship logo design contract in January 2015, we were honored to carry on the tradition of excellence for Pebble Beach and the USGA," said Steven Seghers, President of Hooray. "We worked extensively with Bill Perocchi, CEO of Pebble Beach and RJ Harbor, Executive Vice President of Golf at Pebble Beach, to design a logo and brand identity that captured the legacy, the commitment to national pride, and the passion of golf and sport enthusiasts around the world."

The U.S. Open logo seamlessly integrates a number of subtle, yet critical design elements. Steven Seghers explains: "We wanted the logo to feel contemporary and fresh, yet also to embrace the grand tradition of this world-class tournament. For example, an embellishment beneath the famous Lone Cypress tree represents both the crashing waves of holes 7 and 8 as well as the wing of our nation's bald eagle. Each stripe represents a year that Pebble Beach hosted a U.S. Open, and the entire containment, or 'chevron,' evokes a classic sense of sophistication famously associated with the legacy of golf at Pebble Beach."

All of these design influences were driven, directed, and inspired by the late Robert "RJ" Harper, Executive Vice President of Golf for Pebble Beach, who passed away from pancreatic cancer shortly after the completion of this project in 2017. "If it were not for RJ Harper, the Pebble Beach that we know and love would simply not be the same," says Seghers. "RJ was a tremendous friend and partner throughout this project and his vision and passion was contagious. The U.S. Open logo is a perfect reflection of RJ's legacy: strength, creativity, innovation, and love of Pebble Beach and the United States."

The world-renowned Pebble Beach course has hosted five previous U.S. Opens, and will be celebrating its centennial anniversary throughout the year, with a special emphasis during the span of this legendary tournament, which features one of the most diverse and exciting fields in Open history. For more information about Hooray, its services and capabilities, please contact Michael Mustafa at http://www.hooray.agency.

About Hooray Agency

Hooray Agency is a full-service firm which leverages the unreasonable power of creativity to develop integrated branding and advertising initiatives across all media platforms, including digital and e-commerce solutions for luxury-lifestyle brands. Hooray is a privately held corporation with over 25 years of global experience serving a wide range of clients in over 60 countries. Past and current accounts include: Sony, Thales Avionics, Marriott, Hilton, Starwood, Hyatt, Irvine Company, PlumpJack Group, Montage Hotels & Resorts, Pebble Beach Company, Salamander Hotels & Resorts, and many other lifestyle and hospitality brands.

