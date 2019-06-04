2019 Utah Valley Parade of Homes begins June 6

VINEYARD, Utah, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 42nd consecutive year, stunning, newly-constructed homes will be on display throughout Utah County for the annual Utah Valley Parade of Homes, which begins Thursday, June 6. Hosted by the Utah Valley Home Builders Association, the parade will feature 40 homes that visitors can explore from June 6 to 22. The homes will be open between 12 and 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The Utah Valley Parade of Homes showcases the best of current home design and trends. The 40 homes featured in the parade offer a close-up look at the best trends in terms of design, quality and innovation.

"Each year I'm astonished at how our home builders outdo themselves in terms of design, quality and innovation," said Steve Caldwell, executive director of UVHBA. "The parade continues to grow and be better than the last, and I'm confident that this is the best parade that Utah Valley Home Builders has ever produced."

Throughout the course of the parade, attendees will have the opportunity to visit as many of the 40 homes as they would like. Visitors can enter each of the homes once and select two homes that they would like to enter twice. Tickets to the parade cost $16 and can be purchased online at uvparade.com , on the Parade of Homes mobile app, at Osmond Designs locations, at any Central Bank location or at the UVBHA office. Children 5-years-old and older need to have a ticket to enter the homes.

This year's parade highlights homes that range in value from $450,000 to more than $5 million. The homes are fully decorated and landscaped, and each has been placed in a unique Utah Valley location. The 40 homes were completed by a total of 37 different builders throughout the state of Utah.

Addresses of the featured homes in the parade will be available on June 6, the parade's opening day, and can be found on the mobile app, at uvparade.com , or on the map inside the Parade of Homes magazine.

"I always love hearing from families who have made it a tradition to attend the parade," said Amber Hutchings, director of events. "There's real heart in this parade, especially as Utah Valley continues to grow. It's great for families to attend and see what's new, to see what they can bring to their own homes."

For more information about this year's parade, download the UVHBA Utah Valley Parade mobile app or visit uvparade.com .

About UVHBA and Parade of Homes:

The Utah Valley Home Builders Association (UVHBA) leads the way in Utah to actively protect, preserve and promote home builders and individuals working in the construction industry. The Utah Valley Parade of Homes™ is an annual showcase of new, high-end and designer homes from Utah County's finest builders, developers and remodelers. For more information, visit uvhba.com and uvparade.com .

