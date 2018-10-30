2019 Vision Product of the Year Awards Now Open for Entries

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Embedded Vision Alliance® today announced the call for entries is now open for the second annual Vision Product of the Year Awards. The Awards recognize the innovation and excellence of the industry's leading technology companies that are enabling the next generation of machines that see. Entries for the 2019 awards will be accepted through March 1, 2019, with the winners announced at the Embedded Vision Summit taking place May 20-23, 2019, in Santa Clara.

"Today, visual AI is being deployed at scale in thousands of applications, spanning industries such as healthcare, transportation and agriculture. In response, technology companies have stepped up their investments and accelerated innovation in new computer vision technologies," said Jeff Bier, founder of the Embedded Vision Alliance. "With the Vision Product of the Year Awards, we are proud to help the leading computer vision innovators gain visibility for their latest products."

Entering the Awards

The Vision Product of the Year Awards are open to all Embedded Vision Alliance Member companies. Entries will be judged on innovation; impact on customers and the market; and competitive differentiation. Winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges comprised of industry experts.

Companies may submit award nominations for their products in one or more of the following categories: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology; Automotive Solutions; Cameras and Sensors; Cloud Solutions; Developer Tools; Processors; and Software and Algorithms.

Companies may submit their nominations online. The deadline for nominations is March 1, 2019. The entry fee is $495 per nomination. Winners will be recognized at the Vision Product of the Year Awards ceremony at the Embedded Vision Summit on May 22, 2019, in Santa Clara, California.

Getting Involved in the Embedded Vision Summit

The Embedded Vision Summit is the only event focused exclusively on deployable computer vision, attracting a global audience of companies developing vision-enabled products from the edge to the cloud. The event features industry innovators, top technologists and engineers who are designing "machines that see" for a wide range of industries including automotive, entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, robotics and security.

For more information on the Summit, including how to attend, exhibit or sponsor, visit www.embedded-vision.com. Follow developments and updates on the Embedded Vision Summit on Twitter @embvisionsummit or on the Embedded Vision Alliance LinkedIn page: www.linkedin.com/company/embedded-vision-alliance/

About The Embedded Vision Alliance®

The Embedded Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies who are enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision for a range of market segments and applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, gaming, imaging and more. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for computer vision systems and applications. For more information on the Alliance, visit https://www.embedded-vision.com.

