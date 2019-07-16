2019 Women Tech Awards to Recognize 18 Finalists Leading Technology Industry

SALT LAKE CITY, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the impact of women in diving high growth for the technology sector, today opened registration for the 12th annual Women Tech Awards, a program that recognizes technology-focused women pioneering new technologies, spurring innovation, impacting tech companies and inspiring the technology community.

"Since launching more than a decade ago, these awards have changed the landscape of the technology sector and the career trajectories of hundreds of women and young women," said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. "The visibility they bring to these innovators and leaders bolsters every other part of the economic pipeline for women in tech by amplifying opportunities at leadership levels and activating more women into technology fields."

The Women Tech Awards has recognized hundreds of women throughout the technology sector and dozens of STEM-focused university students. Bringing visibility and recognition to these women shaping the technology industry accelerates growth for the entire tech sector and inspires future STEM leaders.

A luncheon for the awards will be held October 9, 2019 to honor the 18 finalists at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. Tables and tickets can be purchased at www.womentechcouncil.com.

To see the 18 finalists for the 2019 Women Tech Awards, visit www.womentechcouncil.com/awards/

The 2019 awards will be presented by Dealertrack, Dell EMC, Domo, EY, Health Catalyst, Pelion and Vivint Smart Home.

About Women Tech Council:

Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from high school K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.org .

