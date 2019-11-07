2019's Fastest-Growing Travel Destinations, Revealed by Squaremouth
Nov 07, 2019, 16:41 ET
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Egypt is once again the fastest-growing international destination for U.S. travelers, but reports show new destinations are on the rise, according to travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.
Squaremouth reveals new travel trends for the top 5 fastest-growing international destinations.
5 Fastest-Growing International Destinations for U.S. Travelers
- Egypt remains the fastest-growing international destination for the second year in a row with an 84% increase in travelers this year.
- Puerto Rico secures a top 5 spot with a 42% increase, just two years after the impact of Hurricane Maria.
- Portugal returns to the top 5 list after experiencing slow growth in 2018.
- U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Portugal, and Panama have surpassed Morocco, Tanzania, and Colombia as top 5 fastest-growing tourist destinations over last year.
|
Year Over Year Increase
|
Egypt
|
+ 83.54%
|
U.S. Virgin Islands
|
+ 44.30%
|
Puerto Rico
|
+ 42.13%
|
Portugal
|
+ 40.17%
|
Panama
|
+ 32.99%
Average Trip Cost Increases Slightly
- Trip cost increased less than 2% on average for the top 5 destinations.
- Travelers heading to Egypt saw the highest increase and spent the most on their trips, with an average cost of $5,145.
- Travelers going to Panama spent the least at $3,023.
|
Average Trip Cost
|
Year Over Year Change
|
Egypt
|
$5,145
|
+ 12.67%
|
U.S. Virgin Islands
|
$3,744
|
- 7.04%
|
Puerto Rico
|
$3,086
|
+ 3.63%
|
Portugal
|
$3,908
|
+ 8.23%
|
Panama
|
$3,023
|
- 8.62%
All Generations Enjoy Top Destinations
- Millennial travel saw the highest increase in tourism to Panama, more than doubling over last year.
- Egypt saw the highest increases from Gen Z, Baby Boomer, and Silent Generation travelers.
Surprising Decrease for Popular Destinations
- Iceland grew significantly in popularity in 2017 and 2018, however the closure of low cost carrier WOW Airline in March 2019 may have contributed to a 13.28% decline this past year.
- Russia and China also saw a slowdown in growth, decreasing by 4.74% and 4.40% respectively.
|
Year Over Year Decrease
|
Iceland
|
- 13.28%
|
Russian Federation
|
- 4.74%
|
China
|
- 4.40%
Methodology: Data is based on travel insurance policies purchased through Squaremouth.com for travel between 1/1/2019-12/31/2019. Statistics reflect year-over-year changes unless otherwise noted.
