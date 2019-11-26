2019's Most Anticipated Product Is Here: Meet Lora Dicarlo's Osé

BEND, Ore., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lora DiCarlo , the renowned sex tech start-up that's determined to diminish sexual stigma and close the orgasm gap, proudly announced today the first presale for Osé. Osé quickly became one of the most talked-about adult toys in 2019 after The Consumer Technology Association (the organization that hosts the Consumer Electronics Show, CES) rescinded an Innovations award in engineering that it had previously bestowed upon the company. Osé is a modern marvel, with first of its kind, patent-pending design, engineering, and production all focused on giving the user a blended orgasm (a combined clitoral and G-spot orgasm).

Lora DiCarlo's Osé presale is open today to anyone on the brand's email list and will open to the general public on December 2, 2019. To be amongst the first to receive Osé, visit https://loradicarlo.com/join-our-community and sign up today!

Osé is designed to achieve a full-bodied climax through the biomimetic stimulation of both the clitoris and the G-spot simultaneously. With its flexible body, Osé adapts to the unique anatomy of the user for a custom fit that reaches both pleasure points. Its G-spot Massager mimics the touch of a partner's finger to stroke, using micro-robotics in a come hither motion—while the Clitoral Stimulator replicates the sensation of the mouth and tongue over the glans clitoris while providing thrumming throughout the full body of the clitoris. Customizable controls allow the user to determine the amount of stimulation for both pleasure points based on sensitivity and desired intensity.

"It has been an incredible year," said Lora Haddock, founder and CEO of Lora DiCarlo. "CES was a catapult that put us at the forefront of a larger conversation around censorship and gender equity. The throughline of 2019 is that we have an amazing product for people with vaginas, and she is finally here. I am so proud to share Osé with the world and set new standards for what technology can do when paired with sexual health and wellness on a sex-positive platform. I want to thank everyone for your ongoing support and of course my amazing team. We did it!"

Lora DiCarlo's feisty founder, Haddock, has been featured in every major news publication and outlet this year from This American Life to the New York Times. Her story of inequity and standing up to the establishment captured the attention and hearts of millions. She has been invited to speak on stages around the world including SXSW, Techcrunch Disrupt, Forbes International 30 Under 30 Women's Summit, and many more. Osé has received awards for its revolutionary engineering from CES, IHS Markit, and most recently was named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions for 2019.

Pricing and Availability

Lora DiCarlo's Osé is available today for purchase for $290 to individuals on the company's email list (those who have previously signed up and to those who wish to sign up today). Visit https://loradicarlo.com/join-our-community today to sign up and be among the first to own Osé.

Osé will be available to purchase by the general public on Dec 2, 2019, and will begin shipping in 4-6 weeks.

About Lora DiCarlo

Lora DiCarlo is a woman-run start-up that is determined to change the face of sex tech. Proudly sex-positive and gender-inclusive, Lora DiCarlo's goal is to create products and educational resources that promote female and LGBTQ+ sexual empowerment. The company has partnered with Oregon State University's College of Engineering to develop a range of products to close the orgasm gap and make blended orgasms a right rather than a reach. For more information on Lora DiCarlo visit: www.loradicarlo.com

