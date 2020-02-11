2020 1000HP Stage 1 Yenko Camaro Convertible Now Available from Chevrolet Dealers

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Vehicle Engineering, Inc. (formerly SLP) is pleased to announce the availability of its all-new, outrageously fast, 2020 YENKO/SC® Stage I Camaro, powered by a custom built 1000HP 416 C.I.D. (6.8L) supercharged LT-1-based engine. Only 25 of these Limited Edition YENKO/SC® Stage I cars will be built, and will be based off the Camaro 1SS or 2SS with AUTOMATIC transmission and available in Coupe or Convertible

2020 1000HP Stage 1 Yenko Camaro Convertible

We based the 2020 1000HP YENKO/SC® Stage I Camaro off the 1SS or 2SS Coupe and Convertible models with an upgraded HD 10 speed automatic transmission only, and includes many of the great performance features available from GM, to properly balance the awesome power of the supercharged engine. Features like Magnetic Ride Control, Brembo 6 Piston Front and 4 Piston Rear Brakes, Performance-Tuned Suspension with Unique Bushings, Springs and Stabilizer Bars, Heavy-Duty Cooling System including Engine Oil Cooler, Dual Outboard Radiators, Transmission Cooler and Rear Differential Cooler, Limited Slip Differential, and Dual Mode Exhaust System. The functional 1LE Front Splitter and 1LE Blade-Style Rear Spoiler help to reduce nose lift while keeping the rear end firmly planted at speed, and both are available options from GM. Recaro Performance Front Seats help keep you planted in position, and are also an available option from GM. In the event you want to go with the production SS seats, an optional Black and White Hounds Tooth Seat Trim package is available from us.



The 2020 YENKO/SC® Stage I Camaro's unique appearance will get everyone's attention instantly. The striking YENKO® side stripes and hood graphics make a dramatic statement, along with the body color painted carbon fiber hood that blends perfectly with the lines of the Camaro.

The custom 1000HP badges on the raised hood scoop cowl will make the competition think twice.

Each of these 25 vehicles will be numbered, and include a Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin .

For more information contact Specialty Vehicle Engineering at (732) 240-3696 ext. 173 or visit www.specialtyvehicleengineering .

About Specialty Vehicle Engineering, Inc.

For more than 25 years, Specialty Vehicle Engineering (formerly SLP) has been a Second Stage Vehicle Manufacturer and Tier One Supplier to GM and its dealers, having built over 65,000 cars, trucks, and SUV specialty vehicles; making us the #1 GM Specialty Vehicle Manufacturer in the USA! That's why our company was chosen as the exclusive builder of the current generation Yenko Supercars!

Media Contact:

David Hamburger

234036@email4pr.com

(732) 240-3696

SOURCE Specialty Vehicle Engineering, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.specialtyvehicleengineering

