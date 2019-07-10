2020 1000HP Yenko Camaro Now Available from Chevrolet Dealers

TOMS RIVER, N.J., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Vehicle Engineering, Inc. (formerly SLP) is pleased to announce the availability of its all-new, outrageously fast, 2020 YENKO/SC® Stage II Camaro, powered by a custom built 1000HP 416 C.I.D. (6.8L) supercharged LT-1-based engine. Only 50 of these Limited Edition YENKO/SC® Stage II cars will be built, and will be based off the Camaro 1SS or 2SS with the 1LE option to include all of the great performance features the 1LE offers, to properly balance the awesome power of the 6.8L supercharged engine. Features like Magnetic Ride Control, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential, Performance-Tuned suspension with unique bushings, springs and stabilizer bars, and heavy-duty cooling system including engine oil cooler, dual outboard radiators, transmission cooler and rear differential cooler. The functional 1LE rear spoiler keeps the rear end firmly planted at speed. The 1LE content also features Recaro Performance Seats that keep you planted in position. Each of these 50 vehicles will be numbered, and include a Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin.

2020 Yenko Camaro in Silver with Flat Red Graphics 2020 Yenko Camaro in Riverside Blue with White Graphics

For more information contact Specialty Vehicle Engineering at (732) 240-3696 ext. 173 or visit http://www.specialtyvehicleengineering.com/

About Specialty Vehicle Engineering, Inc.

For more than 25 years, Specialty Vehicle Engineering (formerly SLP) has been a Second Stage Vehicle Manufacturer and Tier One Supplier to GM and its dealers, having built over 55,000 cars, trucks, and SUV specialty vehicles; making us the #1 GM Specialty Vehicle Manufacturer in the USA! That's why our company was chosen as the exclusive builder of the current generation Yenko Supercars!

